Influential Women Spotlights Rita Baljian: Legal and Public Policy Professional Advancing Justice and Empowering Women

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balancing Public Service, Legal Education and Mentorship While Making a Meaningful Impact in CaliforniaSacramento, California — Rita Baljian is a dedicated legal and public policy professional currently serving as a Legal Contracts Analyst in the Public Rights Division Executive Office at the California Department of Justice. In this role, she oversees statewide coordination of legal contracts, ensuring compliance with California Contract Codes, facilitating procurement processes, and supporting attorneys and legal teams across twelve Sections. Her work involves managing complex fiscal data and guiding contracts through every stage of the life cycle, from initiation to closeout, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and efficiency in government operations.Rita brings over seven years of experience in California government, having served in high-level roles in the two Gubernatorial administrations, as well as in the Office of the California Lieutenant Governor, and two Assembly Speaker Administrations. These positions gave her a deep understanding of executive clemency, public service, and the importance of equitable and accessible representation. Her expertise spans litigation support, legal research, and policy strategy, reflecting a strong commitment to fairness, accountability, and service in government.Rita earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (International Relations) and Literature from UC Davis in 2018 and is currently pursuing her J.D. at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law (Class of 2026), focusing on Capital Lawyering. Beyond her professional and academic responsibilities, she actively contributes to California’s civic and professional communities through mentorship and participation in organizations such as the DOJ Women Employees Advisory Committee, the New Leaders Council Sacramento Chapter, California Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus Institute, and the Kennedy Inn of Court. Her achievements underscore her dedication to public service, equitable governance, and impactful legal strategy.Rita attributes her success to her love of helping others and making a meaningful difference in their lives by supporting justice and the law. Inspired by the people she serves, she has dedicated nearly nine years to public service and embraces lifelong learning. She draws strength and motivation from her work, combining her professional experience with her ongoing legal education to make a lasting impact.The best career advice Rita has received is to follow her dreams and watch them become reality, shaping her future through focus, dedication, and resilience. For young women entering the field of law and public service, she encourages presence, perseverance, and embracing their “ superpowers,” emphasizing that women are adaptable, strong, and capable of becoming tomorrow’s leaders.One of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—in her field is balancing her full-time role with the Attorney General’s Office while completing law school and preparing for the Bar exam. This demanding combination allows Rita to apply academic knowledge in a practical setting, build professional expertise, and develop the resilience, discipline, and skills necessary to excel as a future attorney.At the heart of Rita’s professional and personal life are her values of justice, empowerment, and self-care. She has previously assisted with pardons for individuals in need of review, including one who became a motivational speaker, inspiring others to transform their lives. She is also passionate about mentoring women, guiding them toward growth and leadership opportunities.Outside of her professional work, Rita prioritizes self-care and balance. She enjoys creating recipes and baking, tending her herb garden, spending quality time with family and friends, and caring for her beloved pets, including her senior dog and cockatiel.Through her dedication, compassion, and tireless work ethic, Rita Baljian exemplifies the impact of leadership rooted in service, justice, and empowerment.Learn More about Rita Baljian:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rita-baljian Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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