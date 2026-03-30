Influential Women Recognizes Julia Kaplan, LMHC, CASAC, Providing Compassionate, Client-Centered Care in NY

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Julia Kaplan Mental Health Counseling PLLC Empowers Clients and Families with Evidence-Based Therapy and Supportive GuidanceJulia Kaplan is a New York State Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) and a Credentialed Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC), and the Founder of Julia Kaplan Mental Health Counseling PLLC. Through her private practice, she provides compassionate, client-centered care to children, adolescents, adults, and families, helping them navigate life’s challenges while fostering growth, resilience, and emotional well-being.Trained in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychodynamic Therapy, and Motivational Interviewing (MI), Julia tailors her therapeutic approach to meet the unique needs of each client. She also offers specialized parental coaching, guiding parents in supporting their children while fostering effective communication, emotional resilience, and healthy family dynamics.Julia works with individuals facing trauma, anxiety, depression, low-level substance use, ADHD, and mood or panic disorders. She collaborates closely with other providers involved in her clients’ care to ensure treatment goals remain aligned. Julia offers in-person counseling located in Nassau County, Long Island. She also offers virtual appointments to make her services accessible and flexible for families and individuals across New York.A graduate of Adelphi University with a Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling and Substance Abuse Counseling, Julia began her professional journey at a community-based substance abuse treatment center. In this role, she provided treatment to a diverse clientele, including children, families, and mandated populations. This experience helped shape her into a compassionate clinician who understands the importance of expressing emotion through healthy behaviors rather than maladaptive coping mechanisms.Now, Julia combines her clinical expertise with a deep commitment to helping clients create lasting, meaningful change. She empowers clients to develop coping strategies, improve communication skills, and achieve greater emotional and relational well-being. Her practice emphasizes a strength-based, client-centered approach, giving each individual the tools and confidence to thrive.Julia attributes her success to the incredible mentors and role models who have guided her throughout her life and career—her supervisor, Molly Murphy, whose guidance and encouragement helped shape her professional path; her parents, who fostered open emotional conversations and inspired her to pursue her career with confidence; her sister, a steadfast supporter who has celebrated her milestones and offered perspective during challenges; and the many inspiring teachers and psychologists who guided her through undergraduate and graduate school. Their encouragement, combined with her dedication and hands-on experience with children, parents, and young adults, has shaped her into the skilled, empathetic clinician she is today.For young women entering the mental health field, Julia advises embracing discomfort and “imposter syndrome” as a path to growth, showing clients your humanity, investing in personal therapy, and never letting fear block professional opportunities.At the core of Julia’s professional and personal life are the values of connection, balance, and meaningful impact. She prioritizes supporting her clients while maintaining her own well-being through time with family, her dog, reading, and exercise.Through her work, Julia Kaplan continues to make a lasting difference, helping clients navigate challenges and achieve greater emotional and relational resilience.Learn More about Julia Kaplan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Julia-Kaplan or through her website, https://roslynmentalhealth.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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