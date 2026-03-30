Influential Women Highlights Alexis Rodriguez, MBA: Senior Tax Auditor, California Dept. of Tax & Fee Admin

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Women in Public Service While Leveraging Expertise in Excise Tax, Regulatory Compliance, and Leadership DevelopmentSacramento, California — Alexis Rodriguez, MBA, is a Senior Tax Auditor at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, where she brings over 15 years of experience in government tax auditing and regulatory compliance. Specializing in excise tax compliance, organizational leadership, and business management, Alexis ensures that California’s excise tax regulations are enforced with accuracy, fairness, and integrity. Her responsibilities include on-site inspections, taxpayer education, and resolving reporting discrepancies, making her contributions critical to maintaining state revenue integrity and supporting equitable business practices across the state.A committed advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Alexis has been instrumental in advancing initiatives within her organization, including events spotlighting Black women in leadership. She mentors colleagues to develop their skills and pursue advancement opportunities, with a particular focus on empowering women in government leadership. Her ongoing research as a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) candidate at Grand Canyon University examines the lived experiences of Black women in executive roles, further reflecting her dedication to representation and professional growth in historically underrepresented fields.Alexis holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from ITT Technical Institute-Lathrop and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. Her professional journey began in real estate and banking, before transitioning into tax auditing—a path that allowed her analytical abilities and business acumen to flourish.Alexis attributes her success to dedication, perseverance, and the continuous pursuit of professional and personal growth, particularly in leadership and public service. One of the most impactful pieces of career advice she has received is to never stop networking and seeking growth opportunities.Alexis encourages young women entering the field to embrace representation as a powerful tool, pursue leadership roles, cultivate strong professional networks, and value their voice and perspective in government and management. She identifies a key opportunity in public administration today: advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion while maintaining fair and compliant practices within a complex regulatory environment.In both her professional and personal life, Alexis is guided by the values of empowerment, integrity, and service. She actively participates in nonprofit organizations and community initiatives, demonstrating her commitment to creating pathways for women and fostering positive change both inside and outside the workplace.Through her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to equity, Alexis Rodriguez continues to make a meaningful impact in California’s government and beyond.Learn More about Alexis Rodriguez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alexis-rodriguez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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