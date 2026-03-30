Influential Women Profiles Jennifer Schielke: Esteemed CEO and Thought Leader Advancing Integrity-Driven Leadership

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- People-first strategies. Operational rigor. Meaningful impact.Scottsdale, Arizona — Jennifer Schielke is a principled leadership advisor, executive coach, and Co-Founder & CEO of Summit Group Solutions, LLC, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and recognized Inc. Power Partner. With more than three decades of experience, Schielke has guided leadership teams through critical inflection points—helping organizations scale with operational excellence, align strategy to execution, and strengthen workplace culture. Known for her humility and people-first leadership approach, she blends enterprise-level rigor with emotional intelligence to build high-performing teams and repeatable systems that drive measurable results.A sought-after thought leader, Schielke has been featured in leading business publications, including Forbes, CNBC Make It, Inc., Business Insider, MarketWatch, SHRM, MSN, Newsweek, USA Today, and Entrepreneur. Since November 2023, her work and insights have appeared in over 400 business publications, with an opportunity to reach 3.35 billion people across 34 countries. Her best-selling book, Leading for Impact: The CEO’s Guide to Influencing with Integrity, released in January 2024, reached No. 1 twice and earned bestseller status across ten categories, reflecting her practical approach to leadership, influence, and organizational transformation. Beyond publishing, she serves as a mentor, board member, and advisor to mission-driven organizations and entrepreneurs, translating strategy into tangible growth and strengthening cultures built on trust, clarity, and shared ownership.“My work is about helping leaders align who they are with how they lead—because operational excellence is powerful, but integrity is what makes it sustainable,” said Schielke.Schielke also channels her professional success into service and continuous growth. She spent 20 years in life-on-life ministry with a global training organization, integrating biblical principles into practical leadership and personal development frameworks. Her own journey of healing has deepened her empathy and presence—qualities that shape the way she coaches and advises leaders. Recognized as one of Arizona’s Top 50 Women Leaders in 2025, Schielke continues to empower leaders to deliver results, champion community initiatives, and create lasting change.Schielke’s success is rooted in an unwavering commitment to her core value pillars and to the people she is privileged to serve. She launched her career in Seattle, Washington, with Deloitte, later advancing through SEC reporting roles in the health and biotech sectors and financial audit consulting before transitioning into IT staffing and recruiting, where she has dedicated nearly 18 years of service. As Co-Founder and CEO of Summit Group Solutions, Schielke leads a dynamic team with a strong focus on professional development, operational excellence, and meaningful impact. Beyond her work as CEO, she continues to invest in leaders through mentoring, speaking engagements, and thought leadership, inspiring others to lead with intention, purpose, and integrity.One of the most impactful pieces of advice Schielke has received is to allow others the space to form their own opinions while remaining observant, discerning, and grounded—then to lead by example, letting her actions and results speak for themselves. She encourages young women entering the industry to be bold in seeking mentorship and intentional in building strong professional networks. While she values the reach of digital connection, Schielke believes face-to-face engagement remains essential to developing authentic, lasting relationships. She is also deeply committed to serving the community, with a special passion for supporting veterans and advocating for women and children affected by domestic violence.Schielke identifies two major forces shaping the future of her industry: the rapid integration of artificial intelligence and the ongoing economic recovery challenges in the wake of 2020. While each presents its own complexities, she views both as catalysts for innovation, resilience, and forward-looking leadership.At the heart of Schielke’s life and work are the values of honesty, humility, and heart. Her leadership philosophy is shaped by a strong educational background, including a B.A. in Accounting with a minor in Economics from the University of Puget Sound, participation in the Ascend Program at the University of Washington Foster School of Business—where she now serves as a coach—and a Certificate of Excellence for entrepreneurs from Rutgers, all complemented by her ministry experience. Further expanding her leadership impact, Schielke recently completed the education and training required to join the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team as a Coach, Speaker, Trainer, Facilitator, and Behavioral Analyst, reflecting her commitment to the leadership principles championed by world-renowned leadership expert John C. Maxwell.Outside of her professional work, Schielke finds renewal, perspective, and inspiration in nature. The ocean keeps her connected to her humble roots in Kauai, while snow brings a sense of childlike wonder through cherished family trips to destinations such as Whistler, Park City, and Jackson Hole. Grounded in her core values and a deep connection to people, these experiences continue to enrich her leadership style—one defined by authenticity, continual growth, and a servant’s heart.Through every chapter of her multifaceted career, Jennifer Schielke continues to model the power of servant leadership—proving that true and lasting impact is not measured by results alone, but by the integrity, purpose, and heart with which one chooses to lead and serve.Learn More about Jennifer Schielke:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jennifer-Schielke or through LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/in/jenniferschielke Media Contact:Madeline Shave mshave@theauthoritycompany.comInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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