Governor Ayotte Proclaims April as Youth Financial Literacy Month in New Hampshire

Financial Literacy in NH

NH is one of 30 states with a financial literacy graduation requirement

HILLSBOROUGH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Hampshire Jump$tart Coalition’s ongoing effort to build the personal financial management skills of Granite State students have been recognized by Governor Kelly A. Ayotte in a proclamation designating April as Youth Financial Literacy Month.Governor Ayotte acknowledged that “personal financial education is essential for ensuring that the youth of New Hampshire are prepared to manage money and credit wisely and responsibly.” She recognized the “concerned professionals of NH Jump$tart who volunteer their time and energy to promote financial education for New Hampshire’s youth to meet these educational goals.” In proclaiming Youth Financial Literacy Month, Governor Ayotte “call(ed) upon the citizens of this state to encourage and support” the efforts of NH Jump$tart.Daniel Hebert, NH Jump$tart’s President, thanked the Governor for her recognition on behalf of the members of the all-volunteer organization. “NH Jump$tart is comprised of many individuals who are selflessly dedicated to helping our young people gain the skills they will need to be productive and self-sufficient adults. It is heartening to know that Governor Ayotte understands how vigorous and persistent these efforts have been,” Hebert stated.For more information about NH Jump$tart and its activities, visit its website END

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