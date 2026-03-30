Influential Women Spotlights Karina Saade, MS: Advancing Patient-Centered Care & Leadership Through Holistic Expertise

BELLMORE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Business Manager, Leadership Coach, and Interfaith Minister Integrates Operational Excellence with Compassionate, Whole-Person CareBellmore, New York — Karina Saade, MS, is the co-CEO of Gifts of Love Collective, a global alliance of individuals and organizations advancing human connection through acts of service, compassion, and generosity. She has a dynamic background in healthcare business management and is a leader known for her ability to seamlessly connect patients, providers, and healthcare systems. With a strong foundation in operations, administration, and strategic planning, she has built a career centered on improving care delivery while maintaining financial integrity and regulatory excellence.Karina holds a Master’s Degree in Business Management and Leadership from CUNY School of Professional Studies and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Queens College. Her academic background has equipped her with the tools to successfully lead in complex healthcare environments. Throughout her career, she has held senior management roles overseeing multi-physician practices, departmental budgets, and large-scale operational initiatives. Her leadership ensures that healthcare organizations deliver high-quality, patient-centered care while remaining compliant and financially sustainable.In addition to her work in healthcare management, Karina is deeply committed to developing the next generation of leaders. She serves as a Leadership Coach with Braven, where she advises diverse groups of college students. Through this role, she helps participants build essential professional skills, define their career paths, and cultivate strong, collaborative team environments. Her coaching style is rooted in integrity, empathy, and emotional intelligence, empowering individuals to grow with confidence and purpose.Karina’s impact extends beyond traditional professional spaces into the realm of holistic wellness and spiritual care. She is a Reverend and Interfaith Minister, a Reiki Master therapist, and a certified yoga, Pilates, and wellness instructor. She is also the co-author of Gifts of Love: Friendship, Faith, and the God Who Holds It All Together, a work that reflects her dedication to spiritual connection, community service, and personal growth. Through these diverse roles, Karina integrates her professional expertise with a deep commitment to healing and whole-person well-being.Karina attributes her success to embracing diverse experiences, maintaining a commitment to lifelong learning, and approaching challenges with courage and curiosity. This openness to growth has enabled her to evolve across multiple disciplines while remaining grounded in her purpose of serving others.Karina encourages young women entering healthcare and leadership fields to be fearless, work diligently, recognize their value, and advocate for themselves. She emphasizes that confidence and perseverance are essential to making a meaningful and lasting impact.At the core of Karina’s life and work are the values of mindfulness, balance, and intentionality. She strives to harmonize her professional responsibilities with her health, spiritual practices, and personal well-being, creating a life where each area supports the other. Through her multifaceted career, Karina Saade continues to inspire others by demonstrating that success is not only about achievement but also about living and leading with purpose, compassion, and authenticity.Learn More about Karina Saade:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/karina-saade Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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