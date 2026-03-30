Influential Women Profiles Christina Marie Calderwood: Empowering Families Through Divorce with Clarity & Care

BRIDGEWATER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, Counselor, and Holistic Wellness Expert Blends Professional Insight and Personal Experience to Support Intentional Growth and HealingBridgewater, Massachusetts — Christina Marie Calderwood, an accomplished author, Licensed Alcohol & Drug Counselor (LADC-I), holistic wellness and recovery coach, and nutritionist, is making a meaningful impact in the lives of families navigating life’s most challenging transitions. With a career rooted in compassion, education, and lived experience, Christina is dedicated to helping individuals and families move forward with intention, resilience, and hope.Drawing from both her professional background and personal journey, Christina specializes in guiding families through the complexities of divorce. Her work centers on empowering parents to reimagine life after separation by focusing on respectful co-parenting, emotional wellness, and personal growth. Her debut book, Protecting Children Through Divorce, released in December 2025, serves as a thoughtful and practical resource for parents seeking to approach change with clarity and care. Structured around 12 self-guided reflections, the book offers journaling prompts, reflective questions, and consistent self-care reminders designed to help parents slow down, regulate their responses, and act with intention—even in high-conflict situations or blended family dynamics. It stands as both a personal and professional guide rooted in collaboration, communication, and emotional awareness.With more than eight years of experience as a Holistic Family Recovery Coach and Nutritionist, Christina brings a multidimensional approach to her work. She integrates her expertise in wellness, leadership, and family dynamics to support clients in building sustainable and balanced lives. As a sought-after public speaker and educator, Christina shares actionable strategies focused on emotional resilience, effective communication, and healthy co-parenting practices. Her approach blends practical tools with empathy, creating a supportive space where families can heal, grow, and ultimately thrive.Christina’s academic foundation further strengthens her impact. She holds a Master of Science in Leadership, Management, and Strategy from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Science in Foods, Nutrition, and Wellness Studies from the University of Alabama. As a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselor in Massachusetts, she incorporates a holistic perspective into her work, addressing mental health, nutrition, and essential life skills. Her ability to bridge these disciplines allows her to guide families toward comprehensive well-being during times of transition.Christina attributes her success to the many lived experiences that have shaped her journey. She credits her supportive parents, her early experiences as a young wife and mother, and her decision to pursue higher education later in life as pivotal influences. Mentoring others and, most importantly, her spiritual guidance have also played a central role in leading her toward a career focused on helping others. These experiences have provided her with both the perspective and purpose that define her work today.One of the most impactful lessons Christina has embraced is the importance of focusing on what she can control while allowing her spirit to guide what she cannot. This perspective has helped her manage the demands of being a published author, high-level professional, wife, mother, and friend. By grounding herself in this mindset, she has been able to navigate stress more effectively while maintaining balance across all aspects of her life.Christina is also passionate about encouraging the next generation of women entering her field. She emphasizes the importance of self-belief, resilience, and continuous growth. Reflecting on her own career path, she recalls transitioning from a long-standing role as a finance executive into hospital administration—a shift that initially felt out of reach. Through perseverance, continued education, and a powerful mindset shift from “I can’t” to “I can,” she successfully redefined her professional trajectory. She now encourages other women to trust themselves, embrace new opportunities, and understand that growth often begins outside of one’s comfort zone.While deeply rewarding, Christina acknowledges that her field can be emotionally and mentally demanding. Supporting individuals and families through sensitive and often complex situations requires a significant level of emotional investment. However, she views this challenge as an opportunity to prioritize self-care and intentional living. She incorporates wellness practices into her daily routine, beginning each day with gratitude and ending it with guided meditation. Outside of her professional work, she finds joy and balance in traveling, cooking, spending time with loved ones, and continuing to expand the reach of her book.At the heart of Christina’s work and personal life are the values of family, service, and growth. She is deeply committed to helping others and finds fulfillment in witnessing the transformation and progress of those she supports. Through her writing, coaching, and speaking engagements, she continues to share her insights and empower families to navigate change with strength and compassion.For Christina Marie Calderwood, success is not defined solely by professional achievements but by the positive impact she has on others. Her work reflects a deep commitment to supporting families through life’s transitions while modeling resilience, intentional living, and meaningful growth.Learn More about Christina Marie Calderwood:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/christina-adduci or through her website, https://bhplove.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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