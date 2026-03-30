ECER.com Attends 2026 Hangzhou AI Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital Summit

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECER.com recently attended the 2026 AI Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital Summit held in Hangzhou. Alex Chen , Senior Vice President of ECER, was invited to share insights on how AI empowers foreign trade enterprises to upgrade their marketing, release conversion potential, and achieve precision customer acquisition.

AI as the Core Engine for Global Trade

Against the backdrop of deep adjustments in the global trade landscape and increasing uncertainty, AI technology is rapidly becoming the core engine for foreign trade enterprises to break through and achieve growth. ECER has deeply embedded AI into the entire business chain—covering customer acquisition, communication, and conversion—to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lower the threshold for obtaining customers and improve global market development efficiency.

Marketing Automation and Efficiency

As one of the core capabilities deployed early on with proven results, ECER’s marketing automation system now covers the entire process from promotion plan formulation and advertisement placement to strategy optimization. This intelligent operation has significantly improved promotion effectiveness and the Return on Investment (ROI) while effectively reducing labor costs for enterprises.

Breaking Language Barriers with AI

In the critical stage of trade negotiations, the ECER AI Online Customer Service System plays a vital role.

 Real-time Translation: The system supports real-time mutual translation in multiple languages.

 Professional Accuracy: By integrating industry-specific terminology models, it enables high-quality, instant communication with global buyers.

 24/7 Availability: Providing non-stop service ensures that cross-border communication efficiency and professionalism are enhanced, driving the conversion of inquiries into orders.

Shenzhen Coolmay Technology Co., Ltd. previously struggled with losing major clients in the Middle East due to language barriers and inaccurate technical terminology. After implementing the ECER AI Online Customer Service System:

 The system provided precise translation between Arabic and Chinese, ensuring technical parameters and installation requirements were communicated without error.

 Within three months, the company engaged potential customers from over ten countries.

 Two Saudi Arabian buyers transitioned from initial inquiry to formal contract in just one week.

 Overall inquiry conversion rates increased by nearly 40%.

Moving Toward "Brand Globalization"

Alex Chen stated that ECER adheres to an AI exploration direction of "Scenario-First Implementation". By continuously iterating technical capabilities based on the real needs of foreign trade enterprises, ECER aims to optimize global marketing and operational efficiency. This support helps enterprises achieve a high-quality leap from "Manufacturing Export" to "Brand Globalization" amidst intense international competition.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.