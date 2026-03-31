personal care ingredients market overview

The Business Research Company's Personal Care Ingredients Market Forecast 2026–2035: Formulation Innovation and Demand Trends

Expected to grow to $25.56 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The personal care ingredients market is dominated by a mix of global specialty chemical manufacturers and natural ingredient suppliers. Companies are focusing on multifunctional active ingredients, sustainable and bio-based formulations, innovative delivery systems, and enhanced regulatory compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent safety and quality standards. Emphasis on consumer safety regulations, product efficacy, and integration of digital formulation and supply chain management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving personal care and cosmetics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Personal Care Ingredients Market?

• According to our research, BASF SE led global sales in 2024 with a 13% market share. The company’s personal care solutions division provides a wide range of functional and active ingredients, sustainable formulations, delivery systems, and specialty chemicals that support skincare, haircare, and cosmetic product development within regulated and high-performance personal care environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Personal Care Ingredients Market?

Major companies operating in the personal care ingredients market are BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Symrise AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Givaudan SA, Nouryon Chemicals B.V., Lubrizol Corporation, Lonza Group AG, DSM–Firmenich, Kao Corporation, Innospec Inc., Merck KGaA, J.M. Huber Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Unilever PLC, Elementis PLC, Stepan Company, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inolex, Ciranda Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Solvay S.A., Earth Supplied Products LLC, ADEKA Corporation, Gattefosse, Provital Group.

How Concentrated Is The Personal Care Ingredients Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 25% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by strict cosmetic safety and efficacy standards, compliance with global personal care regulations, innovation in sustainable and multifunctional ingredient formulations, and the need for reliability and consistency in skincare, haircare, and cosmetic product environments. Leading players such as BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Symrise AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Givaudan SA, Nouryon Chemicals B.V., and Lubrizol Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified ingredient portfolios, established technology and supply chain partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in functional, active, and sustainable personal care ingredients. As demand for high-performance formulations, multifunctional ingredients, and regulatory-compliant cosmetic solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o BASF SE (13%)

o Croda International Plc (3%)

o Dow Inc. (2%)

o Evonik Industries AG (2%)

o Clariant AG (1%)

o Symrise AG (1%)

o Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (1%)

o Givaudan SA (1%)

o Nouryon Chemicals B.V. (1%)

o Lubrizol Corporation (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Personal Care Ingredients Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the personal care ingredients market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Lonza Group AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DSM Nutritional Products, Inc., Givaudan SA, Symrise AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon Chemicals B.V., Firmenich SA, Huntsman Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Kerry Group plc, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Indena S.p.A., Seppic SA, Azelis Group, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Rogers Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Personal Care Ingredients Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the personal care ingredients market include Univar Solutions Inc., Brenntag AG, IMCD Group, Nexeo Solutions, Inc., DKSH Holding Ltd., Barentz International B.V., Biesterfeld AG, Helm AG, A&A Chemicals GmbH, Clayton Chemicals Ltd., Districhem B.V., SolvChemie GmbH, Redox Pty Ltd., Azelis Americas, Elementis PLC, McGowan Chemicals, Inc., Chemiplas Ltd., KMG Chemicals, Inc., Merck KGaA, LabSkin Solutions, Chemlink Corporation, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Polarchem Inc., LabMarket LLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Personal Care Ingredients Market?

• Major end users in the personal care ingredients market include L’Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kao Corporation, Coty Inc., Revlon, Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, Avon Products, Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Natura &Co, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Kao Salon Division, Oriflame Holding AG, The Body Shop International Limited, LVMH Group, Ulta Beauty, Inc., Watsons Personal Care Stores, L’Occitane en Provence, Yves Rocher SA, Blue Mercury, Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Sustainable cellulose ester–based cosmetic intermediates are transforming the personal care ingredients market by enhancing product stability, sensory feel, and overall performance while supporting environmentally conscious formulation practices.

• Example: In June 2025, Eastman Chemical Company launched Esmeri CC1N10, a high-performance cellulose ester ingredient for skin care, color cosmetics, hair care, and fragrance applications.

• The ingredient improves adhesion, film formation, emollient properties, and color payoff, enabling formulators to create high-quality, sustainable personal care products that align with evolving consumer preferences and regulatory standards.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Sustainability With Biodegradable And Renewable Personal Care Ingredients

• Improving Texture And Performance With Biodegradable Polymeric Emollients

• Accelerating Novel Bioactive Ingredient Innovation With AI-Driven Discovery Platforms

• Enhancing Skin Health Efficacy Through Microbiome-Inspired Personal Care Ingredients



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