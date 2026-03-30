Zeke Parts Launches Official Website for Universal Joints, Double Cardan Joints, and Drive Shafts

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Zeke Parts launches a new digital platform for Universal Joints and Drive Shafts, offering factory-direct pricing for wholesale and custom orders.

NINGBO, US/CANADA ONLY, CHINA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeke Parts, a professional manufacturer of precision driveline components, is pleased to announce the launch of its official website: https://www.zekeparts.com/.

The new platform serves as a specialized sourcing hub, providing global industrial buyers with direct access to high-performance mechanical parts. Based in Zhejiang’s automotive manufacturing center, Zeke Parts combines efficient production with strict quality control to serve the international market.

Core Product Offerings

The website features a comprehensive catalog focused on durability and precision:

- Universal Joints: High-torque solutions for diverse machinery.

- Double Cardan Joints: Engineered to reduce vibration in complex angles.

- Drive Shafts: Robust assemblies for reliable power transmission.

Service Highlights and Vision

Zeke Parts is committed to becoming a leading global supplier by focusing on three core advantages:

- Premium Quality at Lower Costs: We offer industrial-grade components at competitive factory-direct prices.

- Wholesale and Custom Support: Our production lines are optimized for large-scale wholesale orders and customized manufacturing to meet specific OEM standards.

- Global Distribution: We provide streamlined logistics to support international partners with reliable delivery.

“Our vision is to make superior driveline components accessible without high costs,” said a spokesperson for Zeke Parts. “By launching this site, we aim to provide better quality at lower prices through efficient manufacturing and direct communication.”

Partner with Zeke Parts

We welcome wholesalers and repair professionals to visit our site for technical details or custom quotes. Zeke Parts is ready to support your business with optimized solutions and dedicated service.

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About Zeke Parts

Located in Zhejiang, China, Zeke Parts is a dedicated manufacturer of Universal Joints, Double Cardan Joints, and Drive Shafts. We focus on delivering affordable, high-quality mechanical solutions and wholesale services to the global market.

Zeke Parts Team

Website: www.zekeparts.com

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