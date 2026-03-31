lentiviral vector market trends

The Business Research Company's Lentiviral Vector Market Insights 2026–2035: Gene Therapy Growth and Manufacturing Trends

Expected to grow to $30.66 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The lentiviral vector market is dominated by a mix of global biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and specialized gene therapy technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced vector engineering, high-efficiency transduction technologies, scalable manufacturing platforms, process optimization, and improved purification techniques to strengthen market presence and support the growing demand for gene and cell therapies. Emphasis on high-titer vector production, enhanced safety profiles, regulatory compliance, and reliable large-scale manufacturing capabilities remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving gene therapy and advanced biologics manufacturing ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Lentiviral Vector Market?

• According to our research, Lonza Group AG led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s cell and gene technologies division, which is directly involved in the lentiviral vector market, provides a broad portfolio of lentiviral vector development, process optimization, and large-scale GMP manufacturing services that support gene and cell therapy development, high-efficiency transduction, scalable vector production, and regulatory-compliant manufacturing across clinical and commercial gene therapy programs.

Who Are The Major Players In The Lentiviral Vector Market?

Major companies operating in the lentiviral vector market are Lonza Group AG, Oxford Biomedica, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon), Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, Sino Biological Inc., VectorBuilder, Addgene, Vigene Biosciences, Sirion-Biotech GmbH, GeneCopoeia Inc., Yposkesi, Cell Biolabs Inc., Genemedi, OriGene Technologies Inc., Applied Biological Materials Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Lentiviral Vector Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex viral vector manufacturing processes, stringent regulatory requirements for gene and cell therapies, high capital investment in bioprocessing infrastructure, and the need for specialized expertise in vector design, cell line development, and GMP-compliant production. Leading players such as Lonza Group AG, Oxford Biomedica, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon), Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and Takara Bio Inc. hold notable market shares through strong capabilities in viral vector development, large-scale GMP manufacturing, integrated cell and gene therapy services, advanced bioprocessing technologies, and strategic collaborations with biotechnology firms and research institutions. As demand for gene therapies, CAR-T cell therapies, and advanced biologics increases, manufacturing scale-up, technological innovation in vector production, and expansion of CDMO services are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Lonza Group AG (2%)

o Oxford Biomedica (OXB) (1%)

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon) (1%)

o Merck KGaA (1%)

o Agilent Technologies Inc. (0.5%)

o Danaher Corporation (Cytiva) (0.4%)

o FUJIFILM Biotechnologies (Formerly Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies) (0.4%)

o Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (0.4%)

o Miltenyi Biotec (0.4%)

o Takara Bio Inc. (0.3%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Lentiviral Vector Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14742&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Lentiviral Vector Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the lentiviral vector market include Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Promega Corporation, Sino Biological Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Cell Biolabs Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., Applied Biological Materials Inc., Genemedi, GeneCopoeia Inc., Sartorius AG.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Lentiviral Vector Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the lentiviral vector market include Addgene, VectorBuilder, Vigene Biosciences, Sirion-Biotech GmbH, Yposkesi, BPS Bioscience Inc., AMS Biotechnology Ltd., Creative Biogene, Cyagen Biosciences Inc., GeneTex Inc., AbMole Bioscience Inc., BioVision Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Lentiviral Vector Market?

• Major end users in the lentiviral vector market include Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi, Bluebird Bio Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• High-yield lentiviral vector manufacturing platforms are emerging as a key trend in the lentiviral vector market by improving production efficiency, increasing viral output, and enabling scalable manufacturing to support expanding cell and gene therapy pipelines.

• Example: In May 2023, Yposkesi, Inc., a subsidiary of SK Pharmteco, launched the Lentisure lentiviral vector production platform to enhance manufacturing efficiency for advanced cell-based immuno-oncology therapies.

• The platform delivers consistent high viral titers and incorporates optimized upstream and downstream processes, enabling scalable production, predictable development timelines, and cost-efficient manufacturing for therapies.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Accelerating Gene Therapy Commercialization Through Large-Scale Viral Vector Manufacturing Hubs

• Strengthening Regulatory-Ready Development With Standardized Vector Benchmarking Systems

• Enabling Faster Clinical Development With Templated Vector Manufacturing Platforms

• Streamlining Gene Therapy Production Through Integrated Vector Manufacturing Platforms



Access The Detailed Lentiviral Vector Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lentiviral-vector-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.