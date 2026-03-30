Global Aortic Stent Grafts Market to Reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2035, Driven by EVAR/TEVAR Growth Across Key Regions

aortic stent grafts market

DE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine facing an aortic aneurysm diagnosis at 70 – the fear of open-chest surgery, long hospital stays, and uncertain recovery. Today, that scenario is rapidly changing. Thanks to advanced endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and thoracic EVAR (TEVAR), patients worldwide are experiencing minimally invasive fixes through small incisions, shorter recoveries, and dramatically improved outcomes.

The global aortic stent grafts market is projected to grow from USD 3,981.9 million in 2025 to USD 8,293.7 million by 2035, registering a healthy 7.6% CAGR. This expansion is fueled by rising incidences of abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms, wider screening programs for adults aged 65+, expanding reimbursement for complex anatomies, and a clear shift away from traditional open surgery toward less invasive options.

Device innovators are at the forefront. Low-profile delivery catheters, polymer-sealing technologies, and branched/fenestrated stent grafts now handle short necks, tortuous iliac arteries, and visceral branch involvement – anatomies previously deemed too risky. Clinical evidence from VIVA 2024 demonstrated that polymer-sealed endografts reduced Type I endoleaks by 41% compared to legacy designs, accelerating hospital adoption of these premium solutions.

Quick Market Snapshot (2025–2035)

2025 Market Size: USD 3,981.9 million

2035 Projected Size: USD 8,293.7 million

CAGR: 7.6%

Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts: ~57% share in 2025, driven by rising AAA cases

Hospitals: ~69% end-user share, thanks to hybrid operating rooms and advanced imaging

Leading Players: Medtronic (33.5%), Cardinal Health (22.3%), Cook Medical (15.3%), Becton Dickinson (14.0%), CryoLife/Artivion (5.1%)

Regulatory tailwinds are equally supportive. The EU MDR’s demand for ten-year clinical follow-up is encouraging integration of AI-driven sizing software and on-graft radiopaque markers for simplified long-term surveillance. In the United States, the FDA’s IDE “early feasibility” pathway is shortening timelines for next-generation branched thoraco-abdominal systems.

Dr John Liddicoat, who took over as CEO of Endologix in January 2025, captured the momentum: “I’m excited to join Endologix and expand our impact, improving outcomes for patients with vascular disease worldwide by delivering life-changing vascular solutions.”

Regional Leadership

Regional Leadership with Asia-Pacific as the Growth Engine North America remains the largest market, powered by established AAA screening programs and networks of excellence. Europe leads in complex fenestrated and branched EVAR volumes, backed by strong clinical research. Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest expansion, exceeding 9% CAGR, as China advances domestic endografts through Volume-Based Procurement and India scales its National Aneurysm Screening initiative. Japan and Australia are promoting “region-ready” designs using local nitinol and PET fabrics to strengthen supply-chain resilience.

Segment-Wise Opportunities

Abdominal aortic stent grafts dominate due to higher AAA prevalence among aging men, while thoracic aortic stent grafts are gaining traction with innovations in low-profile systems and hybrid devices for TAA and dissections. Hospitals continue to lead (69% share) with sophisticated infrastructure, yet ambulatory surgical centers are rising to ~31% share as same-day EVAR procedures become viable in suitable cases.

Country highlights underscore the story: Japan at 10.4% CAGR, India at 9.8%, United States at 6.1%, Germany at 6.2%, and Brazil at 5.1%. These figures reflect a blend of demographic pressures, healthcare investments, medical tourism, and growing awareness of minimally invasive benefits.

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Looking Ahead:

Personalization, Sustainability & Resilience From 2020–2024, the focus was on safety approvals, EVAR technique refinement, and navigating supply disruptions. Between 2025 and 2035, expect bioresorbable materials, 3D-printed patient-specific grafts, AI-assisted surgical planning, robot-assisted procedures, and greener manufacturing. Supply chains are diversifying with localized production to enhance resilience.

For hospital administrators, medtech executives, and vascular specialists, the message is clear: an aging global population, better early detection, and continuous device innovation are creating sustained, high-value demand. Companies that invest in versatile, durable, and patient-friendly solutions will capture the greatest share of this doubling market.

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