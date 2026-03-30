Toss the Coin Wins “Best Brand Guidelines Design” at ET Awards 2026 for ThoughtFocus Brand Identity

Award recognizes TTC’s work in building scalable brand systems for global enterprises

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toss the Coin Limited (TTC), a full-service B2B marketing consulting firm, has been recognized at the Economic Times Awards for Design & Creativity 2026 for its brand identity work for ThoughtFocus, headquartered in the United States. TTC received the award in the “Best Brand Guidelines Design” category for developing a scalable brand architecture and impactful usage of brand elements.The Economic Times Awards are among India’s leading platforms recognizing excellence in design, innovation, and business impact.The recognition highlights TTC’s expertise in building brand identities that extend beyond visual design to support clarity, consistency, and engagement across global markets.Building a Brand for Complex EnterprisesAs ThoughtFocus strengthened its commitment to bold innovation, its brand identity and visual language needed to evolve to reflect this ambition, building stronger resonance with customers, partners, and talent across the industries it serves, including banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing.The new identity is centered on the idea of clarity in complexity, combining data, advanced technologies, and human insight to deliver practical, scalable solutions. It is anchored in two core principles:• Fearless by Design• Innovative by NatureThese principles are expressed through two key visual elements:• The Thought Bubble, representing curiosity and forward-thinking• The Focus Lens, symbolizing precision and informed decision-makingFrom Strategy to ExecutionTTC developed the ThoughtFocus identity as a comprehensive system designed for real-world application across markets and functions. The framework ensures consistency across digital, physical, and experiential touchpoints, from corporate communications and digital platforms to customer engagement and internal communications.“At TTC, we believe a brand is one of an enterprise’s most valuable strategic assets,” said Reshma Bhudia, CEO of Toss the Coin Limited. “With ThoughtFocus, we built more than a visual identity. We created a system that supports a global enterprise across markets and touchpoints. This recognition validates that approach.”Nick Sharma, CEO of ThoughtFocus, added: “Toss the Coin brought together strategy, creativity, and clarity to build a brand that reflects who we are and where we are headed. The identity gives us the consistency and confidence to scale across markets and engage more effectively with our stakeholders.”About the Economic Times Awards for Design & CreativityThe Economic Times Awards for Design & Creativity recognize excellence in design, innovation, and business impact across industries, honoring work that strengthens brands and drives measurable outcomes.About Toss the Coin LimitedToss the Coin Limited is a B2B marketing consulting firm that helps enterprises grow through strategy, storytelling, and design. The company works with global clients across industries and focuses on building scalable, high-impact marketing systems. TTC is also a women-first organization and is ISO 27001:2022 certified. Learn more at: https://www.tossthe.co.in About ThoughtFocusThoughtFocus is a domain-led, engineering-driven technology and services partner that enables organizations to modernize core systems, scale operations, and adopt responsible innovation. Headquartered in the United States, the company has over 3,000 professionals across five countries and serves clients in capital markets, banking, payments, mortgage & lending, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Learn more at: https://www.thoughtfocus.com

The Brand Identity System for ThoughtFocus by Toss the Coin

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