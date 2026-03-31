hyperscale data centers market cagr

The Business Research Company's Hyperscale Data Centers Market Outlook 2026–2030: Cloud Expansion and Infrastructure Trends

Expected to grow to $281.16 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hyperscale data centers market is dominated by a mix of global cloud service providers and large-scale data infrastructure developers specializing in high-capacity computing environments. Companies are focusing on advanced server architectures, energy-efficient cooling systems, high-density rack designs, modular facility construction, and integration of AI-optimized computing infrastructure to strengthen market presence and meet rapidly expanding cloud and digital service demands. Emphasis on scalability, operational efficiency, power optimization, network latency reduction, and compliance with sustainability and data security standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, infrastructure innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving cloud computing and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Hyperscale Data Centers Market?

• According to our research, Amazon.com Inc. (AWS) led global sales in 2024 with a 9% market share. The company’s cloud infrastructure division, which is directly involved in the hyperscale data centers market, operates an extensive global network of large-scale data centers that support high-performance computing, scalable cloud services, advanced data storage, and AI-driven workloads, enabling enterprises, governments, and digital platforms to efficiently manage rapidly growing data processing and cloud application requirements.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hyperscale Data Centers Market?

Major companies operating in the hyperscale data centers market are Amazon.com Inc. (AWS), Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft Azure), Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Oracle Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Equinix Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Limited, NTT Global, Arista Networks Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Digital Realty Trust Inc., AdaniConneX, QTS Realty Trust Inc., KDDI Group, Cologix Inc., Iron Mountain Inc., Sify Technologies Limited, Vantage Data Centers, Switch Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Sabey Data Centers Corp., CoreSite Realty Corporation, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., AirTrunk Co., ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Nxtra (Airtel).

How Concentrated Is The Hyperscale Data Centers Market?

• The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 46% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects high capital investment requirements, advanced infrastructure development capabilities, complex power and cooling system integration, and the need for large-scale global network connectivity to support cloud computing and data-intensive applications. Leading players such as Amazon.com Inc. (AWS), Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft Azure), Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Oracle Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Equinix Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Limited hold notable market shares through extensive hyperscale data center networks, strong cloud service ecosystems, continuous investments in AI-optimized computing infrastructure, and strategic expansion of global data center regions to support growing enterprise, digital platform, and cloud workload demands.

• Leading companies include:

o Amazon.com Inc. (AWS) (9%)

o Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft Azure) (7%)

o Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (6%)

o Oracle Corporation (5%)

o Meta Platforms Inc. (4%)

o Apple Inc. (4%)

o Alibaba Group Holding Limited (3%)

o Equinix Inc. (3%)

o Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (2%)

o Tencent Holdings Limited (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Hyperscale Data Centers Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the hyperscale data centers market include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Broadcom Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Eaton Corporation plc, ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Hyperscale Data Centers Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the hyperscale data centers market include TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Wesco International Inc., Tech Data Corporation, ScanSource Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, Redington Limited, Synnex Technology International Corporation, Westcon-Comstor, ALSO Holding AG.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Hyperscale Data Centers Market?

• Major end users in the hyperscale data centers market include Netflix Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Baidu Inc., ByteDance Ltd., JD.com Inc., Shopify Inc., Snowflake Inc., Zoom Communications Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• AI-ready, energy-efficient hyperscale data centres are emerging as a key trend in the hyperscale data centre market by supporting large-scale AI and cloud workloads, improving operational efficiency, and enabling digital transformation across regions.

• Example: In February 2026, Terranova launched its first hyperscale data centre in Querétaro, designed to scale up to 20 MW and support AI capacity, cloud services, and mission-critical applications.

• The facility features high-capacity compute hubs, modular expansion designs, and energy-efficient infrastructure, allowing rapid scalability, enhanced regional connectivity, and reliable support for intensive enterprise and AI workloads across Latin America.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Driving Hyperscale Data Center Growth Through Strategic Expansions And Multi-Site Deployments

• Enhancing Operational Efficiency With Next-Generation Digital Infrastructure Solutions

• Supporting AI Workloads And Sustainability With Large-Scale, High-Capacity Data Centers

• Expanding Digital Infrastructure Capacity Through Modular Hyperscale Data Center Development



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