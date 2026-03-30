Signature Media Launches Back2Sports Hub to Make Youth Sports More Affordable for Families Nationwide

New exclusive benefits marketplace offers deals on travel, camps, and more

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Media, the media division of Signature Athletics and the #1 media platform in youth sports, today announced the launch of the Back2Sports Hub, an exclusive benefits marketplace designed to help parents, coaches, and program directors reduce the rising costs of youth sports participation.

The Back2Sports Hub provides anyone in the youth sports community with access to significant savings across key spending categories, including free hotel nights, rental car discounts, savings on sports camps, and much more.

"Our goal at Signature Athletics is to cut the cost of youth sports in half," said Dan Soviero, CEO of Signature Athletics. "The Back2Sports Hub is a major step toward that mission. Combined with our national sponsorship program, educational newsletters, and thought leadership content, we're building an ecosystem that puts real savings in the hands of the people who need it most—parents, coaches, and program directors. This is about making youth sports accessible to everyone."

The Back2Sports Hub features exclusive offers across categories most relevant to youth sports families, including:

• Travel: Hotel and rental car discounts for tournament weekends and away games

• Camps & Training: Savings on sports camps and skill development programs

• Equipment & Gear: Deals on the essentials families need each season

• Financial Services: Exclusive offers from select banking and financial partners

Every brand partner in the Back2Sports Hub is intentionally selected — companies that share a genuine commitment to making youth sports more accessible, affordable, and impactful for families. New partners are added regularly, with more categories and offers rolling out throughout the year.

Brands that are passionate about the youth sports community and want to make a difference are encouraged to reach out to the media contact below.

About Signature Media

Signature Media is the youth sports industry's leading content and sponsorship platform, connecting brands to families through trusted storytelling, premium newsletters, and integrated on-field and online campaigns. As part of the Signature Athletics ecosystem, Signature Media combines content, community, and commerce to create measurable impact for sponsors while empowering athletes, parents, coaches, and program leaders.

With a mission to build the largest and most influential youth sports media platform in the country, Signature Media delivers high-impact, fully integrated campaigns that help brands grow and tap into a highly engaged youth sports community, while reinvesting in and strengthening the youth sports ecosystem.

About Signature Athletics

Signature Athletics is a purpose-built youth sports ecosystem designed to increase access, lower costs, and create lasting impact across the athlete journey. By combining technology, media, community-based programs, and consumer brands into one connected platform, Signature delivers more value per community, per program, and per player.

Founded by former athletes, the company supports teams, families, and operators through on-demand uniforms and team stores (Signature Locker), sports brands and camps, youth sports media and sponsorship (Signature Media), and reinvestment initiatives through the Signature Foundation.

Signature Athletics is on a mission to help 10 million new kids play sports by 2030.

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