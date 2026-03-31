AI infrastructure market forecast

The Business Research Company's AI Infrastructure Market Forecast 2026–2035: Data Center Expansion and AI Workload Growth

Expected to grow to $226.95 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The AI infrastructure market is dominated by a mix of global technology companies and specialized semiconductor, cloud computing, and data center solution providers. Companies are focusing on high-performance GPUs and AI accelerators, scalable cloud computing infrastructures, advanced data center networking technologies, artificial intelligence training and inference platforms, and energy-efficient computing architectures to strengthen market presence and support large-scale AI workloads. Emphasis on high-speed data processing capabilities, integration of AI-optimized hardware and software stacks, expansion of hyperscale data centers, and development of next-generation chip architectures remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological advancement, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence infrastructure ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The AI Infrastructure Market?

• According to our research, NVIDIA Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 16% market share. The artificial intelligence and accelerated computing division of the company, which is directly involved in the AI infrastructure market, provides a wide range of graphics processing units, data center accelerators, high-performance computing platforms, AI networking solutions, and software development frameworks that support large-scale AI model training, advanced data analytics, cloud computing environments, and next-generation artificial intelligence deployment across enterprise and hyperscale data centers.

Who Are The Major Players In The AI Infrastructure Market?

Major companies operating in the AI infrastructure market are NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Meta Platforms Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Inc., Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Group, SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited, Nutanix Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Arm Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Tenstorrent Inc., Wave Computing Inc., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Graphcore Limited

How Concentrated Is The AI Infrastructure Market?

• The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 53% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological, capital, and infrastructure entry barriers, driven by the need for advanced semiconductor design capabilities, large-scale cloud computing infrastructure, specialized AI accelerators, high-performance computing systems, complex data center architectures, and continuous investments in research and development for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. Leading players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Meta Platforms Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Inc., and Oracle Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified AI infrastructure portfolios, large-scale cloud platforms, advanced GPU and accelerator technologies, global data center networks, and continuous innovation in AI computing architectures and high-performance infrastructure solutions. As demand for artificial intelligence workloads, large language models, cloud-based AI platforms, high-performance computing, and data center acceleration technologies grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and investments in next-generation AI chips and cloud infrastructure are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o NVIDIA Corporation (16%)

o Amazon Web Services Inc. (10%)

o Microsoft Corporation (7%)

o Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (6%)

o Meta Platforms Inc. (3%)

o Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (3%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (2%)

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (2%)

o Dell Inc. (2%)

o Oracle Corporation (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The AI Infrastructure Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the AI infrastructure market include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, GlobalFoundries, Marvell Technology, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Arm Holdings, ASE Technology Holding, Kioxia Holdings, Western Digital, Seagate Technology Holdings, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Amkor Technology, Tower Semiconductor.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The AI Infrastructure Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the AI infrastructure market include Arrow Electronics, Avnet, TD SYNNEX, Ingram Micro, WPG Holdings, Synnex Technology International, ScanSource, Exclusive Networks, Redington, Esprinet, ALSO Holding, Westcon-Comstor, Dicker Data, ASBIS Enterprises, Insight Enterprises, Bechtle, CDW, SHI International, Computacenter, Softcat, Cancom, Presidio, Zones, Converge Technology Solutions.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The AI Infrastructure Market?

• Major end users in the AI infrastructure market include Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Oracle, International Business Machines, Tesla, Baidu, Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings, SAP, Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Palantir Technologies, Zoom Video Communications, Netflix, Uber Technologies, Airbnb, Siemens, General Electric, Honeywell International, JPMorgan Chase, Walmart.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Next-generation AI supercomputing architectures are transforming the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market by enabling large-scale model training, improving computational efficiency, and supporting the growing demand for high-performance AI workloads.

• Example: In January 2026, NVIDIA Corporation launched its Rubin platform, featuring six new AI chips and an advanced AI supercomputer architecture.

• The Rubin-based system leverages optimized GPU designs, high-speed interconnects, and system-level enhancements to deliver significant performance gains in AI training and inference, helping enterprises and cloud providers build scalable, efficient, and powerful AI infrastructure for next-generation artificial intelligence applications.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enabling Scalable Enterprise AI Deployment With Factory-Style AI Infrastructure Models

• Accelerating Large-Scale AI Compute And Regional AI Ecosystem Growth With High-Performance AI Superclusters

• Driving Innovation And Scalable AI Operations Through AI Infrastructure Centers Of Excellence

• Simplifying Enterprise AI Adoption With Cloud-Based AI Supercomputing Solutions



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