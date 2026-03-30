Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General Speaks Out! HON. BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY

Meet The Next Mayor of Compton, California 'Bishop Leroy Guillory'

I am committed to serving the people of Compton with Integrity and Transparency!” — Bishop Leroy Guillory

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop Leroy Guillory Emerges as the Clear Front Runner in the City of Compton Mayoral RaceCompton, CA - On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the City of Compton Mayoral Forum was held at Compton College, with six candidates vying for the position of mayor. Among them, Bishop Leroy Guillory stood out as the clear residents' choice, with his strong leadership skills and community-driven approach.The forum, sponsored by the Compton Chamber of Commerce, provided an opportunity for the candidates to present their visions and plans for the city's future. Bishop Leroy Guillory, a well-respected National/International Human Rights Leader and Ombudsman General, impressed the audience with his comprehensive and practical solutions to the city's challenges.During the forum, Bishop Guillory highlighted his commitment to addressing the city's high crime rates and improving transparence within city hall and job opportunities for the youth. He also emphasized the importance of community involvement and collaboration in creating a better Compton for all residents.Bishop Guillory's performance at the forum solidified his position as the front runner in the upcoming mayoral race. His genuine concern for the city and its residents, coupled with his extensive experience in community service, resonated with the audience and earned him their support.As the city prepares for the mayoral election, Bishop Leroy Guillory's candidacy has gained significant momentum, with many residents rallying behind him. With his proven track record of bringing positive change to the community, Bishop Guillory is the clear choice for the next mayor of the City of Compton.The residents of Compton have spoken, and Bishop Leroy Guillory has emerged as the clear front runner in the mayoral race. His dedication to the city and its people has earned him the trust and support of the community. As the election draws near, all eyes are on Bishop Guillory, who has proven himself to be the residents' candidate of choice.Bishop Guillory Calls Out Mayor Emma Sharif for Failing to Fix City of Compton's ProblemsIn a bold move, Bishop Guillory has taken the lead in calling out Mayor Emma Sharif for her failure to address the ongoing issues plaguing the city of Compton. Since taking office in 2015, Mayor Sharif has had ample time to fix the problems she helped create, yet the city continues to struggle and is now facing accusations of mass wrongdoing and mismanagement of public funds.Residents have been distressed over their hard earned cold cash walking out of city hall. Salvador Galvan, a city of Compton employee stole more than 3.7 million dollars from city hall; he later pleaded guilty. Galvan, who worked in the water departmentThe news of Galvan's embezzlement still causes a stir in our the community; said Bishop Guillory. "With many residents feeling betrayed and questioning the security measures in place at city hall. The hard-earned tax dollars of the citizens have been misused and it has left a sense of mistrust towards the city government. Bishop Guillory, assured the audience that when he takes office he will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."In light of this unfortunate event, Bishop Guillory, a prominent figure in the community, has made a pledge to the residents of Compton. He has announced that he will only run one team and has refused to accept a salary for his services. Bishop Guillory stated, "I owe the community proof that we're all in this together and that if one of us fails, we all fail. I am committed to serving the people of Compton with integrity and transparency."One of the major issues facing the city is the failure to complete State of California Audits, which would allow Compton to once again receive state and federal funding. These audits are crucial for the city's financial stability and without them, Compton is unable to access much-needed resources. Bishop Guillory has pointed out that Mayor Sharif has had ten years to address this issue, yet it remains unresolved.The consequences of the city's failure to complete these audits are far-reaching. Not only does it hinder the city's ability to receive funding, but it also raises questions about the management of public funds. The people of Compton deserve transparency and accountability from their leaders, and Bishop Guillory is demanding that Mayor Sharif take responsibility for her role in the city's current state.Bishop Guillory's call to action comes at a critical time for the city of Compton. The ongoing problems and accusations of wrongdoing have tarnished the city's reputation and hindered its progress. As a respected leader in the community, Bishop Guillory is using his voice to hold Mayor Sharif accountable and push for much-needed change in Compton.In conclusion, Bishop Guillory's bold stance against Mayor Emma Sharif's failure to address the city's problems has sparked a much-needed conversation about the state of Compton. The people of Compton deserve better and Bishop Guillory is leading the charge to demand accountability and transparency from their leaders. It is time for a New Mayor to take action and fix the issues for the sake of the city and its residents.

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