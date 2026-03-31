Video Surveillance Market Outlook 2026–2030: Security Innovations and AI Integration

Video Surveillance Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The video surveillance market is dominated by a mix of global security technology providers and specialized surveillance solution developers. Companies are focusing on advanced camera technologies, artificial intelligence-enabled video analytics, cloud-based video management platforms, and integrated security systems to strengthen market presence and enhance monitoring capabilities across diverse environments. Emphasis on real-time threat detection, cybersecurity protection, data privacy compliance, and scalable infrastructure remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving security and public safety ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Video Surveillance Market?

• According to our research, Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 10% market share. The video surveillance solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the video surveillance market, provides a wide range of AI-powered security cameras, network video recorders, intelligent video analytics platforms, thermal imaging systems, and integrated security management software that support organizations in strengthening security monitoring, improving threat detection, enabling real-time surveillance operations, and enhancing public safety across commercial, industrial, and smart city surveillance ecosystems.

Who Are The Major Players In The Video Surveillance Market?

Major companies operating in the video surveillance market are Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Teledyne Vision Solutions, Genetec Inc., Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Seagate Technology PLC, Johnson Controls International Inc., Sony Group Corporation, TKH Security B.V., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., Verkada Inc., Salient Systems Corporation, Infinova Corporation, Pelco Incorporated, Vivotek Inc., CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG, March Networks Corporation, AV Costar LLC, Geutebruck GmbH, IndigoVision Group plc, Milestone Systems A/S, Verint Systems Inc., Swann Communications Pty Ltd., Lorex Technology Inc., Zicom Electronic Security Systems Pvt. Ltd..

How Concentrated Is The Video Surveillance Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by increasing demand for advanced surveillance technologies, integration of artificial intelligence and analytics, cybersecurity and data privacy compliance requirements, and the need for scalable and reliable monitoring solutions across public, commercial, and residential environments. Leading players such as Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Teledyne Vision Solutions, Genetec Inc., Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation, hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, advanced camera and video management technologies, strong global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in AI-powered surveillance and integrated security solutions. As demand for intelligent monitoring systems, cloud-based video surveillance platforms, and smart city security infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (10%)

o Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. (7%)

o Axis Communications AB (2%)

o Bosch Security Systems GmbH (1%)

o Honeywell International Inc. (1%)

o Motorola Solutions Inc. (1%)

o Teledyne Vision Solutions (1%)

o Genetec Inc. (1%)

o Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (1%)

o Panasonic Corporation (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Video Surveillance Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the video surveillance market include Sony Group Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology Holdings plc, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Incorporated, SK Hynix Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, MediaTek Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Coherent Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Limited, Pegatron Corporation, Lite-On Technology Corporation, Sunny Optical Technology Group Company Limited, and Goertek Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Video Surveillance Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the video surveillance market include Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, WESCO International Inc., Anixter International Inc., ADI Global Distribution, ScanSource Inc., D&H Distributing Company, Synnex Technology International Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, Westcon-Comstor Limited, Tech Data Advanced Private Limited, Redington Limited, Compuage Infocom Limited, Almo Corporation, Esprinet SpA, ALSO Holding AG, ACTi Corporation, Norbain Holdings Limited, Mayflex Holdings Limited, Dynamic CCTV Limited, AxxonSoft Distribution, and Secure Logiq Distribution Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Video Surveillance Market?

• Major end users in the video surveillance market include Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Home Depot Inc., Target Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Reliance Retail Limited, Tesco plc, Carrefour SA, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, JD.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Airports Authority of India, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Indian Railways, Dubai Airports Company, Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited, Singapore Changi Airport Group, Walmart Mexico, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad, Securitas AB, Allied Universal, ADT Inc., and Johnson Controls International plc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Artificial intelligence-enabled storage solutions are transforming the video surveillance market by improving data processing efficiency, enabling real-time analytics, and enhancing the scalability and reliability of surveillance infrastructure.

• Example: In November 2025, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launched the S300 AI surveillance HDD, a deep learning-enabled storage drive designed for AI-powered video surveillance applications.

• Its enhanced storage capacity ranging from 8 TB to 24 TB, ability to support up to 64 high-resolution camera streams and additional AI streams, and enterprise-grade reliability for 24/7 continuous recording improve data accessibility, enable real-time video analytics, and enhance overall efficiency of AI-driven surveillance systems.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Supporting Flexible Deployment Across Staffed And Unmanned Surveillance Environments

• Leveraging Real-Time Tracking Technologies To Reduce False Alarms And Improve Response Time

• Utilizing Context-Aware Analytics To Strengthen Incident Detection And Response Capabilities

• Adopting Cable-Free Video Security Systems To Enhance Deployment Flexibility And Reduce Installation Complexity

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