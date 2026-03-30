Ferrari Star Driver Dylan Medler racing in GT World Challenge Europe

Dylan Medler at GT World Challenge Europe 2026

Dylan Medler has signed with Rinaldi Racing to compete in the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medler will be driving a Ferrari 296 GT3 car alongside his teammates Alessandro Balzan, Rafael Duran, and David Perel.GT World Challenge Europe, together with DTM, are widely considered the most competitive GT racing series in the world.Medler has been testing with his team this past week at the Nürburgring and in Spa. Despite difficult weather conditions that brought everything from cold temperatures, rain, and even snow the test went very well. The car performed perfectly, and the entire team is looking forward to getting into the action.Medler commented after the test: “I am extremely excited about competing in GT World Challenge Europe this year. Our team is very competitive, and we are going to fight for race wins every weekend. Racing in Europe with the best GT drivers in the world is super exiting. I can’t wait for the season to start.”The GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup includes the 24 Hours of Spa, one of the toughest endurance races in the world.2026 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup Schedule• Official Prologue/Test Days: April 7–8, 2026 — Circuit Paul Ricard, France• Round 1: April 11–12, 2026 — Circuit Paul Ricard, France (6 Hours)• Round 2: May 30–31, 2026 — Monza, Italy (3 Hours)• Round 3: June 25–28, 2026 — 24 Hours of Spa, Belgium• Round 4: August 29–30, 2026 — Nürburgring, Germany (3 Hours)• Round 5: October 17–18, 2026 — Portimão, Portugal (3 Hours)Follow Dylan on Instagram ( @dylan.medler

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