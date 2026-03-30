Nearly Half of Over 66s Have Moved Home, But Most Haven’t Found One Suited to Ageing

Tingdene Residential Parks, Saltburn-by-the-Sea Hazelgrove Park Trowbridge Park

Nearly half of over-66s have moved home, but most still lack accessible, affordable housing, highlighting an urgent need for later living options.

The best move is one you choose, not one forced by a crisis. "Our residents consistently tell us that planning ahead gave them more options, more equity and a better quality of life.” — Toni Norman, Senior Marketing Manager at Tingdene Residential Parks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent polling of more than 4,200 people, commissioned by Age UK and published in October 2025, has highlighted the growing gap between the homes older people need and what is actually available in the UK.The data found that just under half (47%) of those aged 66 to 74 have moved home at least once since turning 50. Among over 85s, that figure rises to nearly six in ten. Yet despite this mobility, many movers are not finding homes suited to later life. Among people over 66 who moved in the last four years, 45% remain worried about the affordability of their current home, and more than a third are still concerned about accessibility.At the national level, only 12% of households headed by someone over 75 in England have step free access. More than 2.3 million people over 55 are living in homes classified as non-decent, and two thirds of homeowners over 65 occupy properties rated between D and G for energy performance.When asked about moving in later life, 72% of over 65s said they believed moving after the age of 75 would be difficult. Nearly a third said it would be something they could not manage, even with help. Among people aged 75 and over, almost six in ten said they never expect to move again.Separate research by Homes for Later Living (WPI Strategy, 2019) found that each person living in specialist later living housing contributes to NHS and social care savings of approximately £3,500 per year, through reduced falls, fewer GP and A&E visits, and lower reliance on residential care. If 30,000 new later living homes were built annually over the next decade, the cumulative fiscal saving could reach £2.1 billion per year.The same research found that people in their early 80s living in specialist housing reported wellbeing levels comparable to someone ten years younger, across measures of life satisfaction, happiness and anxiety.These findings point to a narrow window for action. People are most open to moving between 50 and 75, but by the time health or finances force the issue, the willingness and ability to move has sharply declined.Tingdene Residential Parks operates residential park home communities across England, offering single level, energy efficient homes within managed settings designed for independent later living. Communities span Yorkshire, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Lincolnshire.Tingdene Residential Parks At a Glance-Designed for later living: Residential communities aimed at the over-45s market.-National footprint: A portfolio of 29 12-month residential parks across the UK.-Lifestyle-led locations: Parks in sought-after coastal, country, town and rural settings.-Move made easier: Assisted Move and Part Exchange schemes are available to help take the stress out of the moving process.-No stamp duty: Buyers do not pay stamp duty on the purchase of a residential park home, helping to reduce upfront moving costs.These communities are designed to give homeowners the opportunity to move on their own terms, into homes better suited to their future needs. As the UK’s population continues to age, providing accessible, efficient housing options will play an increasingly important role in supporting independence and long-term wellbeing.About Tingdene Residential ParksTingdene Residential Parks is one of the UK’s leading operators of residential park home communities, with a portfolio of well-established locations across England. The company provides fully residential, single-storey park homes designed for independent living, offering homeowners a lower-maintenance, energy-efficient alternative to traditional housing.Its communities are designed to make later-life moves simpler and more appealing, with fully furnished homes, modern appliances, and the opportunity for buyers to personalise aspects of the interior. In many cases, homeowners also benefit from private outdoor space, parking alongside the home, and pet-friendly park settings. Assisted Move and Part Exchange schemes further help to remove stress from the moving process, while the absence of stamp duty can make the purchase even more financially attractive.For more information about residential park homes for sale, visit tingdene-parks.net

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