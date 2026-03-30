Chativ Makes AI Customer Service for Small Business Affordable and Instant

Chativ's AI chatbot for small business websites trains itself from your existing content and answers customer questions 24/7 — no coding required.

AMSTERDAM, NOORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chativ today announced the general availability of its AI customer service platform built specifically for small business websites. The platform tackles a problem that affects virtually every small business owner: spending hours each week answering the same customer questions by email and phone, while inquiries arriving outside business hours go unanswered and leads are lost.The ProblemSmall business owners handle an average of five to ten repetitive customer inquiries per day — questions about pricing, availability, how a service works, and what happens next. At five minutes per response, that amounts to up to an hour of daily work on conversations that follow near-identical patterns. At night and on weekends, those same questions go unanswered entirely, and visitors move on to competitors who responded faster.Enterprise AI customer service platforms — Salesforce, Zendesk, Intercom — address this problem at scale, but they are designed for support teams with dedicated IT resources and budgets exceeding $500 per month. For a small business owner who is also the customer service team, those platforms solve the wrong problem at the wrong price.How Chativ WorksChativ installs on any website in under ten minutes. Rather than requiring business owners to write scripts, configure conversation flows, or upload training documents, Chativ automatically crawls the website — reading every page the way a search engine would — and builds its AI knowledge base from the content already there. Pricing pages, service descriptions, FAQs, policies: the AI learns from what exists and begins answering visitor questions immediately.When the AI encounters a question it cannot answer, it does not leave visitors at a dead end. Instead, it captures their name, email address, and question for human follow-up — converting an unanswerable inquiry into a warm lead rather than a lost visitor. For service businesses where a single new client may be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars, this automatic lead capture frequently delivers the platform's highest return.Built for Small Business RealityChativ is designed around how small businesses actually operate: limited time, no IT support, and no appetite for platforms that require weeks of setup before they deliver value.Pricing starts at $29 per month — a flat rate with no per-conversation fees, no seat charges, and no surprise overage bills. When website content changes, Chativ re-crawls automatically so the AI stays current without manual retraining."The best AI customer service for small business isn't a scaled-down version of what enterprises use," said Philipp, founder of Chativ. "It's something designed from the ground up for a business where the owner handles customer service between client calls. Setup in minutes, not weeks — and maintenance that doesn't require a developer."Closing the Small Business AI GapAI-powered customer service has become standard for companies with dedicated support teams. According to Juniper Research, AI chatbots will handle 85% of all customer service interactions by 2027. Small businesses — the majority of businesses globally — have been largely excluded from this shift by cost and complexity barriers.Chativ's auto-crawl approach changes the calculation: any business with a reasonably complete website can deploy functional AI customer service without additional content creation, technical resources, or ongoing configuration work.AvailabilityChativ is available now at usechativ.com. Plans start at $29 per month. A free trial is available with no credit card required.For small business owners researching how to add a chatbot to a website or evaluating options for ai customer service for small business, Chativ publishes a free resource library at usechativ.com/blog covering setup guides, tool comparisons, and implementation best practices.About ChativChativ is an AI customer service platform built for small business websites. It automatically trains on existing website content, answers visitor questions around the clock, and captures leads when it cannot answer a query — with no coding, no manual training, and no technical background required. Learn more at usechativ.com.

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