beauty and personal care products market demand

The Business Research Company's Beauty & Personal Care Market Outlook 2026–2030: Consumer Trends and Product Innovation

Expected to grow to $742.08 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The beauty and personal care products market is dominated by a mix of global cosmetics and personal care brands and specialized skincare and grooming solution company. Companies are focusing on innovative formulations, sustainable and clean beauty products, personalized skincare solutions, and advanced packaging and distribution frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent quality and regulatory standards. Emphasis on consumer safety regulations, product efficacy, and integration of digital marketing and e-commerce platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving beauty and personal care sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Beauty And Personal Care Products Market?

• According to our research, L'Oréal S.A. led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The skincare, haircare, and cosmetics division of the company, which is directly involved in the beauty and personal care products market, provides a wide range of formulations, personal care solutions, color cosmetics, and grooming products that support consumer wellness, self-care, and regulated product environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Beauty And Personal Care Products Market?

Major companies operating in the beauty and personal care products market are L'Oréal S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Shiseido Company, Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Coty Inc., Unilever PLC, Kao Corporation, Amorepacific Corporation, Mary Kay Inc., Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG, The Honest Company Inc., Kenvue Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Glossier Inc., Revlon Consumer Products LLC, Amway Corporation, Sephora USA Inc, WOW Skin Science, L'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL SA, Olive & June LLC, VLCC Health Care Limited, ITC Limited, Shahnaz Husain Group, Credo Beauty LLC, RAS Luxury Skincare Private Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Beauty And Personal Care Products Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 16% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent product safety and quality standards, compliance with global cosmetic regulations, consumer preference for innovative and natural formulations, and the need for reliability in production, packaging, and distribution within the beauty and personal care products environment. Leading players such as L'Oréal S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Shiseido Company, Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Coty Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, established brand recognition, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and personal hygiene products. As demand for premium beauty products, natural and sustainable formulations, and personalized skincare solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o L'Oréal S.A. (7%)

o The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (3%)

o LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (2%)

o The Procter & Gamble Company (1%)

o Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (1%)

o Beiersdorf AG (1%)

o Colgate-Palmolive Company (1%)

o Shiseido Company, Limited (1%)

o Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (0.3%)

o Coty Inc. (0.2%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=23637&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Beauty And Personal Care Products Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the beauty and personal care products market include BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise AG, Clariant AG, Solvay SA, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, DSM-Firmenich AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Stepan Company, Seppic SA, Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Innospec Inc., Lonza Group AG, Elementis Plc, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Dow Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Beauty And Personal Care Products Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the beauty and personal care products market include Univar Solutions Inc., Brenntag SE, IMCD NV, Azelis Group NV, Barentz International BV, DKSH Holding Ltd., Caldic BV, Connell Company LLC, Nexeo Plastics LLC, ChemPoint Inc., Safic-Alcan SAS, Omya AG, Redox Limited, Manuchar NV, Stockmeier Chemie GmbH & Co. KG, Palmer Holland Inc., TER Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH, Biesterfeld AG, Quimidroga SA, Alveg Distribution Services, Tagra Biotechnologies, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals Inc., Chemceed LLC, Surfachem Group Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Beauty And Personal Care Products Market?

• Major end users in the beauty and personal care products market include L’Oréal SA, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company Limited, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Coty Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, Revlon Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Kao Corporation, Mary Kay Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Avon Products Inc., Natura & Co Holding SA, Chanel Limited, Clarins Group, L’Occitane International SA, Sephora, Ulta Beauty Inc., The Body Shop International Limited, Glossier Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Puig SL.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Multifunctional LED light therapy devices are transforming the beauty and personal care products market by enhancing at-home skincare treatments, improving skin rejuvenation, and enabling convenient clinical-grade results.

• Example: In September 2023, Therabody Inc. launched the TheraFace mask, an FDA-cleared full-face LED light therapy device for at-home skincare treatments.

• Its medical-grade LEDs, multi-wavelength therapy, and integrated vibration technology improve skin firmness, reduce visible aging signs, enhance circulation, and support effective daily skincare routines.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Haircare Performance Through Chitosan-Based Styling Innovations

• Strengthening Sustainable Ingredient Development Through Strategic Industry Transactions

• Advancing Haircare Formulations With Bioengineered Vegan Protein Ingredients

• Integrating Skincare Innovation Through Living Skin Biome Care Platforms



Access The Detailed Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-and-personal-care-products-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.