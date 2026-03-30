KRISHH Live in Concert: Soulful Hits with Star Supporting Artistes at N9 Arena

Krishh brings his high-energy live concert to N9 Arena Nilai on 2 May 2026, joined by supporting artistes Soundarya, Sreekanth, Sanjana, Narayanan & Punya.

"Some voices don't just sing… they touch hearts. A night of pure emotion and unforgettable melodies with Krishh awaits!" Can't wait for 2nd May at the N9 Arena Nilai!” — Mahal Letchmi

NILAI N9 ARENA, NEGRI SEMBILAN, MALAYSIA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KRISHH LIVE IN CONCERT: An Unforgettable Evening of Soulful Hits, High-Energy Performances and Star-Studded Lineup in Negeri Sembilan

Music lovers, get ready for a spectacular night of Tamil melodies and electrifying live performances! Popular Indian singer, lyricist, and composer Krishh (Krishh Balakrishnan) is set to light up the stage in his much-awaited solo concert in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.

KRISHH LIVE IN CONCERT will take place on Saturday, 2 May 2026 at 6:30 PM at the N9 Arena, Nilai. The show promises an energetic and memorable experience filled with Krishh’s well-loved hits, emotional ballads, dynamic stage presence, and hours of high-energy entertainment.

Joining Krishh as special supporting artistes are a powerhouse lineup of talented singers:

Soundarya Bala Nandakumar – Renowned Tamil playback singer and actress, celebrated for her soulful voice and performances in television and films.

Sreekanth Hariharan – Acclaimed playback singer known for hits like “Unakaga” from Bigil and “Aazhi Soozhndha” from Sivappu Manjal Pachai.

Sanjana Kalmanje – Versatile musician and playback singer with popular tracks including “Vazhithunaiye” and “Heartukulla”.

Narayanan Ravishankar – Talented playback singer and live performer with a growing fan base across independent and film music.

Punya Selvam (Punya Selva) – Super Singer Season 7 finalist, former London-based doctor turned professional singer, praised for her powerful voice and inspiring journey.

Together, this star-studded lineup will deliver a mix of vibrant music, passionate fan interactions, and an electric atmosphere that makes every attendee feel part of the celebration. Expect an evening where music, emotion, and pure joy come together to create unforgettable memories.

“This is going to be a special night for all music lovers in Malaysia. I’m extremely excited to perform live for the first time in Negeri Sembilan alongside these incredible artistes and share our music directly with the fans,” said Krishh.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 2 May 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: N9 Arena Nilai, Persiaran Perbandaran, 71800 Nilai, Negeri Sembilan

Age Limit: 16 years and above

Tickets are selling fast and available exclusively via MyTicket Asia. Secure your seats now at:

https://myticket.asia/events/krishh-live-in-concert/?occurrence=2026-05-02

Organized by SUGMA Showcase, the concert is strictly e-ticket only, with no refunds, cancellations, or exchanges. Attendees are advised to follow all venue guidelines, including restrictions on photography, videography, and outside food/drinks.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience Krishh and the stellar supporting artistes in a high-energy live show. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering their music for the first time, KRISHH LIVE IN CONCERT is set to be one of the most talked-about Indian music events in Malaysia this year.

Media Contact:

For interviews, media passes, or further information, please contact the organizers directly via the official event channels or MyTicket Asia.

Get your tickets today and be part of an unforgettable musical celebration!

About Krishh

Krishh Balakrishnan is a versatile Indian artist celebrated as a singer, lyricist, composer, and performer. With a career spanning playback singing in Tamil cinema and independent releases, he is beloved for his soulful delivery and energetic stage charisma that keeps audiences hooked throughout his marathon live sets.

About the Supporting Artistes

The concert features an impressive ensemble of rising and established voices in the Tamil music scene, each bringing their unique style and vocal prowess to create a memorable night of live music.

KrishH Live in Mlaysia KL-Milai 2nd May 2026

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