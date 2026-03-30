Filmplace Joins Giggster To Provide Users with Access to Global Locations and Customers

Filmplace Talent and Product Placement will rebrand as Curated (www.becurated.co), while Filmplace location marketplace integrates into Giggster’s platform.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giggster, a leading global marketplace for filming locations, announced that Filmplace Location, a Singapore-based platform that connects creators, brands, and hosts across more than fifty countries, will join Giggster’s global network of filming locations. The agreement was signed in November 2025. With this move, Giggster strengthens its presence in Asia, while Filmplace location marketplace finds a home in Giggster’s worldwide network of locations and customers.As part of the integration:- Filmplace’s Talent and Product Placement services will be rebranded as Curated under becurated.co. Curated will focus on connecting creators with brands for campaigns, collaborations, and product placement in films, series, and digital content.- Filmplace’s location listings will be integrated into Giggster’s marketplace, increasing the choice of spaces for creators and the demand for hosts.“From day one, Filmplace was built to help creators find locations, connect with brands, and work across borders,” said Lincoln Lin, founder of Filmplace. “Joining Giggster allows us to plug our community into a much larger global ecosystem while keeping a strong focus on Asia. Our users can look forward to more locations, more bookings, and more collaboration opportunities.”“Asia continues to play a major role in the global content ecosystem, and Singapore is a key part of that momentum,” said Yuri Baranov, Founder and President of Giggster. “We are excited to welcome the Filmplace community and to expand our presence in the region with even more opportunities for creators and hosts.”The move comes at a time when demand for content production in Asia is growing, driven by streaming platforms, social media, and the global influence of Asian content. Filmplace’s integration with Giggster aims to serve this demand by combining Filmplace’s regional expertise with Giggster’s global reach.About Filmplace:Filmplace is a Singapore-based platform founded in 2019 that connects content creators, hosts, talent, and brands. The company operates in multiple countries and focuses on making it easier to discover and book filming locations, hire creative talent, and run product placement campaigns.About Giggster:Giggster is a global marketplace that helps creators and production teams discover and book unique locations for film, television, commercials, photography, and events. The platform offers a wide range of spaces, from private homes to commercial venues, across major cities worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact: support@giggster.com & media@becurated.co.

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