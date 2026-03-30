England’s biggest council shake-up is underway, ICS.AI launches Accelerator to help compress the two-year transition

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Following the Secretary of State’s announcement, ICS.AI launches its SMART: Day One LGR Accelerator to reduce transition time by up to 30% to meet 2028 deadline

BASINGSTOKE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The government is abolishing 200 county and district councils and replacing them with new unitary authorities to cut duplication, reduce cost, and simplify services for 20 million residents. To ensure councils meet the transition deadline, ICS.AI has launched its SMART: Day One LGR Accelerator designed to deliver in months what has historically taken years.All new authorities must be fully operational by 1st April 2028, giving councils two years to merge workforces, consolidate hundreds of IT systems, harmonise policies and data, and stand up entirely new organisations. This process previously took five years to complete. The 2028 deadline means the transformation has to happen during the transition – not after it.Learning from past reorganisationsIn previous council mergers – like Somerset Council – transition teams faced a near-impossible task: unifying complex organisations with different systems, cultures, and ways of working within a fixed political timetable. The new council ‘front door’ – a website, a phone number, a brand – was ready for launch day, but behind it was a tangle of legacy systems and workarounds that took years to fully resolve. Given the tools available and the timescales imposed, the deep integration work could only begin once the new authority was live.Today’s councils face the same structural challenge on an even tighter timetable, with estimated reorganisation costs of £30 million per area and less than a million each in government capacity funding to support it.Reducing transition timeICS.AI’s SMART: Day One LGR Accelerator will reduce the transition time for councils by up to 30%. It uses AI to compress the four workstreams that have historically consumed years of post-merger effort into the transition period itself:Unified resident front door: Rather than layering a website over legacy systems, the SMART: AI Front Door creates an intelligent single point of contact across phone, web, and digital channels – resolving differences in terminology, policy, and back-end systems across merging councils before vesting day.Workforce harmonisation: SMART: Workforce AI automates months of data gathering and reconciliation across merging councils to model the target workforce structure early.Transition intelligence: The SMART: LGR Command Workbench is designed to help the LGR area achieve a safe, legal and financially viable Day One. It does this by giving transition teams five integrated AI capabilities – each the best available for its specific role – configured specifically for LGR work.Digital estate transformation: The SMART: AI Application Forge extracts the capabilities needed from legacy systems into a unified modern estate, turning what has historically been a multi-year programme into a pre-vesting-day deliverable.Governance from the outsetThe timeline pressure also creates an AI governance challenge. Council staff are already turning to consumer AI tools to manage the additional reorganisation workload on top of their existing jobs. Without a governed framework, this means ungoverned AI usage is growing across the sector at exactly the moment when data accuracy and audit trails matter most.ICS.AI’s approach embeds AI governance from day one of the transition through its AI Target Operating Model, ensuring AI is controlled, auditable, and value-driven throughout the programme.Martin Neale, founder and CEO at ICS.AI, commented: “Previous reorganisation council teams did extraordinary work under enormous pressure, but they were limited to standing up the ‘basics’ for day one and leaving the deep integration for afterwards. That’s what drove years of remediation cost and service disruption. AI changes the equation. It lets councils do in weeks what previously took years. But the window is the transition itself. If councils wait until after vesting day, they’ll face the same multi-year, multi-million pound integration challenge as their predecessors. Only with less time and less money to fix it.”Separately to the LGR transformation, ICS.AI’s platform has helped Derby City Council identify £12 million in savings, handling 2.9 million resident enquiries with a 56% call deflection rate and a 94% reduction in misdirected calls. The company provides the AI front door deployment for 62% of UK councils that have adopted ‘front door’ AI, representing what the company describes as the largest evidence base of any UK public sector AI platform.Find out more here About ICS.AIICS.AI is the UK’s fastest-growing profitable AI business, delivering transformative unified AI platforms for the public sector. The SMART: AI Transformation Programme empowers councils, universities, and public organisations to modernise operations, enhance services, and guarantee savings – without lock-in or fragmentation.Website: https://www.ics.ai

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