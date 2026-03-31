EDA Market Forecast 2026–2035: Chip Design Innovation and Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic design automation (EDA) market is dominated by a mix of global semiconductor design software providers and specialized electronic system design solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced chip design platforms, simulation and verification tools, artificial intelligence-driven design optimization, cloud-enabled EDA solutions, and integrated circuit development technologies to strengthen market presence and maintain competitive innovation capabilities. Emphasis on design complexity management, interoperability across semiconductor development workflows, modernization of chip design processes, and integration of advanced computing technologies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market?

• According to our research, Synopsys Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 15% market share. The electronic design automation solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the electronic design automation market, provides a wide range of chip design software, semiconductor verification tools, integrated circuit design platforms, IP cores, and advanced simulation solutions that support semiconductor innovation, complex system-on-chip development, and high-performance computing and consumer electronics applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market?

Major companies operating in the electronic design automation (EDA) market are Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., Autodesk Inc., MathWorks Inc., Altium Limited, Zuken Inc., JEDA Technologies, Silvaco Group, Inc., Aldec Inc., Empyrean, National Instruments Corp., Agnisys Inc., EasyEDA, Labcenter Electronics Ltd., Dolphin Design, Eremex Ltd., Intercept Technology Inc., Sigasi NV, Xilinx Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market?

• The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 65% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological complexity, significant capital investment requirements, specialized software development capabilities, long product development cycles, extensive intellectual property portfolios, and the need for deep integration with semiconductor design workflows and manufacturing ecosystems. Leading players such as Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., Autodesk Inc., MathWorks Inc., Altium Limited, Zuken Inc., Silvaco Group Inc., and Aldec Inc. hold notable market shares through advanced chip design software platforms, strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers, continuous innovation in simulation and verification technologies, global customer bases, and long-term licensing agreements with integrated circuit designers. As demand for advanced semiconductor chips, artificial intelligence processors, high-performance computing devices, and next-generation electronic systems grows, strategic partnerships, software innovation, and continuous advancements in design automation technologies are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Synopsys Inc. (15%)

o Cadence Design Systems Inc. (14%)

o Siemens AG (12%)

o Keysight Technologies Inc. (9%)

o Autodesk Inc. (6%)

o MathWorks Inc. (3%)

o Altium Limited (2%)

o Zuken Inc. (2%)

o JEDA Technologies (1%)

o Silvaco Group Inc. (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the electronic design automation (EDA) market include GlobalFoundries Inc., Arm Holdings plc, Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Marvell Technology Inc., Analog Devices Inc., MediaTek Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Imagination Technologies Group plc, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the electronic design automation (EDA) market include WPG Holdings Limited, Future Electronics Inc., TTI Inc., Mouser Electronics Inc., RS Group plc, Farnell Global, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, EBV Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Macnica Holdings Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Redington Limited, WESCO International Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, Richardson Electronics Ltd., WT Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Serial System Ltd., Supreme Electronics Co. Ltd., Electronics Component Supply Network.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market?

• Major end users in the electronic design automation (EDA) market include Tesla Inc., The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Blue Origin LLC, Google LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Safran S.A.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• AI-driven and user-centric electronic design automation (EDA) solutions are transforming the electronic design automation market by improving semiconductor design efficiency, enhancing verification accuracy, and accelerating development cycles for complex chip architectures such as 3D integrated circuits (3D-ICs).

• Example: In June 2025, Siemens AG launched its 3D integrated circuit (3D-IC) design solutions to help accelerate advanced semiconductor design workflows.

• Its AI-assisted layout optimization, predictive verification capabilities, integrated workflow enhancements, and real-time design rule checking improve engineering productivity, reduce design iteration cycles, and enable scalable, high-performance chip development across complex semiconductor design environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• AI-Driven Electronic Design Automation Platforms Accelerate Semiconductor Development Efficiency

• Generative AI-Powered Chip Design Tools Improve Design Accuracy And Workflow Productivity

• Advanced Simulation And Integrated Design Platforms Optimize High-Frequency Circuit Development

• Full-Stack AI-Driven EDA Suites Enhance Chip Design Productivity And Innovation

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