Energy Infrastructure Expansion in Power EPC Market Insights 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Power EPC Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Power EPC Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power EPC market is dominated by a mix of global engineering, procurement, and construction service providers and specialized infrastructure development companies. Companies are focusing on large-scale power plant construction, renewable energy project development, grid integration solutions, and advanced project management capabilities to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent quality and regulatory standards. Emphasis on energy transition policies, efficient project execution, cost optimization, and integration of digital project monitoring systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving global power generation and infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Power EPC Market?

• According to our research, Siemens Energy AG led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The power generation and energy solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the power EPC market, provides a wide range of engineering, procurement, and construction services, power plant technologies, grid integration solutions, and project management capabilities that support large-scale power generation projects, renewable energy installations, and regulated energy infrastructure environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Power EPC Market?

Major companies operating in the power EPC market are Siemens Energy AG, Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Bechtel Corporation, Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Fluor Corporation, Black & Veatch, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd, General Electric (GE) Power, Saipem SpA, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Worley Limited, Tata Projects Limited, ABB Ltd., Kiewit Corporation, McDermott International Inc, Technip Energies N.V., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Chiyoda Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Green Power International Pvt. Ltd., Skipper Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, SNC-Lavalin Group, NS Thermal Energy Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group, JGC Holdings Corporation.

How Concentrated Is The Power EPC Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 21% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex project engineering requirements, compliance with energy and environmental regulations, capital-intensive infrastructure development, and the need for reliability and efficiency in large-scale power generation and transmission environments. Leading players such as Siemens Energy AG, Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Bechtel Corporation, Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Fluor Corporation, Black & Veatch, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified EPC service portfolios, established project development partnerships, global engineering and construction capabilities, and continuous innovation in power generation and energy infrastructure technologies. As demand for large-scale power generation projects, renewable energy integration, and reliable grid infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, project innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Siemens Energy AG (6%)

o Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd. (4%)

o Hitachi Ltd. (4%)

o Bechtel Corporation (2%)

o Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd. (2%)

o Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (1%)

o Fluor Corporation (1%)

o Black & Veatch (1%)

o Larsen & Toubro Limited (0.4%)

o Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd (0.2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Power EPC Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the power EPC market include ArcelorMittal SA, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., Tata Steel Limited, JFE Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, Hyundai Steel Company, Baosteel Group Corporation, JSW Steel Limited, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Voestalpine AG, Thyssenkrupp AG, Salzgitter AG, Gerdau SA, Severstal PJSC, Emirates Steel Arkan, Steel Authority of India Limited, Outokumpu Oyj, Aperam SA, Alcoa Corporation, Hindalco Industries Limited, Novelis Inc., Constellium SE, Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group Limited.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Power EPC Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the power EPC market include WESCO International Inc., Rexel SA, Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company, Anixter International Inc., Fastenal Company, Wurth Group, Motion Industries Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., RS Group plc, Grainger plc, Ferguson Enterprises Inc., HD Supply Holdings Inc., Krannich Solar GmbH & Co. KG, BayWa r.e. Solar Systems GmbH, Solar Depot Inc., CED Greentech, Altenergy Power System Inc., Renvu Inc., Premier Solar Distribution, SunWize Power & Battery LLC, Greentech Renewables, ACME Solar Distribution LLC, Onninen Oy, EECOL Electric Corporation.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Power EPC Market?

• Major end users in the power EPC market include Siemens Energy AG, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd., Power Construction Corporation of China Ltd., China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd., Samsung C&T Corporation, Tecnicas Reunidas SA, Saipem SpA, Petrofac Limited, Kiewit Corporation, Black & Veatch Corporation, Jacobs Solutions Inc., McDermott International Ltd.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Artificial intelligence-enabled digital twin solutions are transforming the power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market by enhancing project planning accuracy, enabling predictive performance analytics, and improving lifecycle infrastructure management.

• Example: In February 2025, Jacobs Solutions Inc. launched the NVIDIA AI factory digital twin blueprint designed to optimize next-generation data centers.

• Its real-time virtual modeling, AI-powered simulation capabilities, and integration with advanced computing platforms improve energy efficiency planning, reduce construction risks, and support scalable AI-ready data center infrastructure development.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing EPCM Services To Support Large-Scale Battery Manufacturing Infrastructure

• Accelerating Energy Transition Through Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production Solutions

• Enhancing Grid-Scale Energy Storage Efficiency With High-Density AC Block Battery Systems

• Improving Project Execution Through Digital Construction Workflow Connectivity Tools

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