data center liquid cooling market insights

The Business Research Company's Thermal Efficiency Innovations in Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Forecast 2026–2035

Expected to grow to $16.16 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The data center liquid cooling market is dominated by a mix of global data center infrastructure providers and specialized thermal management technology companies. Companies are focusing on advanced liquid cooling solutions, immersion cooling systems, high-efficiency heat exchangers, and integrated monitoring and control frameworks to strengthen market presence and optimize energy efficiency. Emphasis on reducing operational costs, enhancing system reliability, and integrating intelligent data management and automation solutions remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving high-performance computing and data center infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

• According to our research, Vertiv Group Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The data center liquid cooling division of the company provides a wide range of advanced thermal management solutions, including direct-to-chip liquid cooling, immersion cooling systems, rack-level cooling units, and integrated monitoring technologies that support high-performance computing, energy-efficient data centers, and mission-critical IT infrastructure environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

Major companies operating in the data center liquid cooling market are Vertiv Group Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Stulz GmbH, Delta Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, 3M Company, Alfa Laval AB, Asetek Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Submer Technologies SL, Munters Group AB, Green Revolution Cooling Inc, CoolIT Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Ebullient Inc, LiquidStack Holding B.V., Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Aspen Systems Inc, Motivair Corporation, Iceotope Technologies Limited, KyotoCooling BV, Midas Green Technologies LLC, Asperitas B.V., Chilldyne Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 21% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by advanced thermal management requirements, compliance with data center operational standards, precision engineering of liquid cooling solutions, and the need for reliability and energy efficiency in high-performance computing and mission-critical IT infrastructure environments. Leading players such as Vertiv Group Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Stulz GmbH, Delta Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, 3M Company, Alfa Laval AB, Asetek Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) hold notable market shares through diversified liquid cooling solutions, established data center infrastructure partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in thermal management and energy-efficient technologies. As demand for high-performance computing, energy-efficient data centers, and reliable mission-critical IT infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Vertiv Group Corporation (3%)

o Schneider Electric SE (2%)

o Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (2%)

o Stulz GmbH (2%)

o Delta Electronics Inc. (2%)

o Mitsubishi Corporation (2%)

o 3M Company (2%)

o Alfa Laval AB (2%)

o Asetek Inc. (1%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the data center liquid cooling market include 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Asetek Inc., Vertiv Group Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Delta Electronics Inc., Stulz GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, Siemens AG, Danfoss A/S, Johnson Controls International plc, Rockwell Automation Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the data center liquid cooling market include WESCO International Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., ScanSource Inc., Synnex Corporation, Graybar Electric Company, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Redington Limited, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Softchoice Corporation, Westburne Electrical Supply Inc., RS Group plc, EET Group A/S, Macnica Inc., Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, Nexsys Technologies, D&H Distributing Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?

• Major end users in the data center liquid cooling market include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Equinix Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Switch Inc., CyrusOne Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Global Switch Limited, QTS Realty Trust Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Tencent Cloud, Baidu Cloud, OVHcloud, Interxion Holding NV, Iron Mountain Data Centers, Atos SE, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Immersion cooling-based architectures are transforming the data center liquid cooling market by enabling uniform heat management, improving energy efficiency, and supporting high-density AI and HPC workloads.

• Example: In November 2025, Vertiv launched the vertiv coolcenter immersion system, a fully engineered liquid-cooling solution for power densities from 25 kW to 240 kW per system.

• Its scalable design, uniform heat removal, and reliable operation enhance thermal management, increase compute density, and support mission-critical high-performance computing and AI deployments.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing AI And HPC Data Center Performance Through Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling

• Leveraging Tailored Liquid Cooling Fluids Which Improve Heat Transfer And System Reliability

• Boosting Energy Efficiency Through Liquid-Cooled GPU Server Deployments

• Integrating Rack-Level Liquid-Cooled AI Systems Optimizing Performance And Reduce Energy Use



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