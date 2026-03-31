Biotech Expansion Accelerating Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Insights 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Viral Vector Manufacturing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Viral Vector Manufacturing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The viral vector manufacturing market is dominated by a mix of global biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies and specialized gene therapy technology providers. Companies are focusing on high-capacity viral vector production platforms, advanced cell culture and purification technologies, scalable manufacturing infrastructure, and stringent quality control systems to strengthen market presence and meet rising demand from gene therapy and vaccine developers. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, high-yield vector production, and integration of advanced bioprocessing and analytical technologies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly expanding gene therapy and advanced biologics manufacturing sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

• According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon pharma services) led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The viral vector manufacturing services division of the company provides a wide range of viral vector development and manufacturing solutions, including process development, plasmid DNA production, upstream and downstream bioprocessing, and large-scale manufacturing that support gene therapy development, biomedical research, and regulated biopharmaceutical manufacturing environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

Major companies operating in the viral vector manufacturing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon pharma services), Lonza Group AG, Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., AGC Biologics, Charles River Laboratories Inc., FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Aldevron LLC, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd, Recipharm, Oxford Biomedica, Merck KGaA, GeneScript (ProBio), Takara Bio Inc., LakePharma Inc., FinVector Oy, Sirion-Biotech GmbH, Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Mustang Bio Inc., Voyager Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech IMFS GmbH.

How Concentrated Is The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

• The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 32% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex viral vector production processes, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, advanced bioprocessing infrastructure needs, and the demand for high-quality, scalable manufacturing in gene therapy and advanced biologics development environments. Leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon pharma services), Lonza Group AG, Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., AGC Biologics, Charles River Laboratories Inc., FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Aldevron LLC, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd, Recipharm, Oxford Biomedica hold notable market shares through diversified viral vector manufacturing capabilities, established gene therapy partnerships, global production and distribution networks, and continuous innovation in scalable bioprocessing and quality control technologies. As demand for high-quality viral vectors, advanced gene therapy solutions, and compliant biopharmaceutical manufacturing grows, strategic collaborations, process innovation, and regional capacity expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon pharma services) (5%)

o Lonza Group AG (4%)

o Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc. (4%)

o AGC Biologics (4%)

o Charles River Laboratories Inc. (4%)

o FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (3%)

o Aldevron LLC (2%)

o WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd (2%)

o Recipharm (2%)

o Oxford Biomedica (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the viral vector manufacturing market include Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Cytiva, Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, Takara Bio Inc., Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Repligen Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, AmpTec GmbH, Kaneka Corporation, Polyplus Transfection SA, Bio-Techne Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the viral vector manufacturing market include Fisher Scientific Company LLC, VWR International Inc., LabX, Thomas Scientific, Avantor Inc., Carolina Biological Supply Company, Medline Industries LP, BioChain Institute Inc., Abcam PLC, Promega Corporation, Scientific Laboratory Supplies Ltd., BD Biosciences, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, PanReac AppliChem LLC, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cell Guidance Systems Ltd., Biocompare, ScienCell Research Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific SE, STEMCELL Technologies.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

• Major end users in the viral vector manufacturing market include AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., BioNTech SE, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, CureVac AG, Sanofi SA, Oxford Biomedica PLC, AskBio, UniQure NV, Vaccitech PLC, REGENXBIO Inc., Bluebird Bio Inc., MeiraGTx Holdings PLC, Voyager Therapeutics Inc., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Chimeric Therapeutics Pty Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., AVROBIO Inc., Tmunity Therapeutics Inc., Genevant Sciences Corporation, Homology Medicines Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Viral Vector Manufacturing Capabilities are transforming the viral vector manufacturing market by enhancing production capacity, strengthening quality compliance, and supporting commercialization of advanced therapies.

• Example: In August 2025, ProBio launched GMP AAV manufacturing services at its 128,000 sq ft facility in Hopewell, New Jersey, integrating plasmid DNA production, AAV vector manufacturing, and aseptic fill/finish under one roof.

• Its integrated facility improves operational efficiency, ensures reliable vector supply, accelerates gene therapy commercialization, and supports scalable, end-to-end manufacturing in a compliant environment.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Scalable Manufacturing Through Advanced Viral Vector Technologies

• Improving Manufacturing Consistency With Shared AAV Platforms And Standardized Analytical Frameworks

• Accelerating Production Timelines Through Flexible GMP And Integrated Vector Platforms

• Strengthening Global Supply Chains Through Investment In Advanced Production Facilities



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