AI in Fraud Management Market Forecast 2026–2035: Risk Analytics and Prevention Technologies

The Business Research Company’s AI in Fraud Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s AI in Fraud Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in fraud management market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers and specialized cybersecurity solution companies. Companies are focusing on real-time fraud detection systems, machine learning-based risk analytics, automated transaction monitoring, and adaptive authentication frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent security and compliance standards. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, accuracy of fraud detection, and integration of enterprise-wide data management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving financial services and fraud prevention sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The AI In Fraud Management Market?

• According to our research, International Business Machines Corporation (Trusteer) led global sales in 2024 with a 17% market share. The company’s fraud management solutions division provides a wide range of AI-powered fraud detection platforms, real-time transaction monitoring tools, predictive risk analytics, and adaptive authentication frameworks that support banking, e-commerce, and payment processing environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The AI In Fraud Management Market?

Major companies operating in the AI in fraud management market are International Business Machines Corporation (Trusteer), Cognizant Technology Solutions, Temenos AG, Capgemini SE, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems Inc. (Splunk Inc.), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (BehavioSec Inc.), NICE Actimize Inc., Riskified Ltd., Socure Inc., Onfido Ltd., Jumio Corp., Matellio Inc., Zest AI Inc., Subex Limited, Digital.ai (Arxan Technologies Inc.), ACTICO GmbH, MaxMind Inc., Shift Technology SAS, BioConnect Inc., Brighterion Inc., Chargeback.com Inc.

How Concentrated Is The AI In Fraud Management Market?

• The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 51% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects significant technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, compliance with global cybersecurity and data privacy regulations, demand for real-time fraud detection accuracy, and the need for reliability and scalability in financial services and digital transaction environments. Leading players such as International Business Machines Corporation (Trusteer), Cognizant Technology Solutions, Temenos AG, Capgemini SE, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems Inc. (Splunk Inc.), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (BehavioSec Inc.), NICE Actimize Inc., and Riskified Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified AI-powered fraud management solutions, established technology and consulting partnerships, global deployment networks, and continuous innovation in machine learning, real-time transaction monitoring, and predictive risk analytics. As demand for advanced fraud detection tools, automated monitoring systems, and regulatory-compliant cybersecurity infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o International Business Machines Corporation (Trusteer) (17%)

o Cognizant Technology Solutions (17%)

o Temenos AG (3%)

o Capgemini SE (3%)

o SAS Institute Inc. (2%)

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (2%)

o Cisco Systems Inc. (Splunk Inc.) (2%)

o LexisNexis Risk Solutions (BehavioSec Inc.) (2%)

o NICE Actimize Inc. (2%)

o Riskified Ltd. (1%)

Request A Free Sample Of The AI In Fraud Management Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14241&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The AI In Fraud Management Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the AI in fraud management market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Palantir Technologies Inc., H2O.ai Inc., DataRobot Inc., RapidMiner Inc., Appen Limited, C3.ai Inc., Splunk Inc., Darktrace Limited, NICE Ltd., Kount Inc., Sift Science Inc., Feedzai Inc., Featurespace Limited, ThetaRay Ltd., Fraud.net Inc., Experian plc, ACI Worldwide Inc., InAuth Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The AI In Fraud Management Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the AI in fraud management market include Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, KPMG International Limited, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Atos SE, NTT Data Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Limited, DXC Technology Company, CGI Inc., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Mindtree Limited, Genpact Limited, Virtusa Corporation, UST Global Inc., Mphasis Limited, Zensar Technologies Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The AI In Fraud Management Market?

• Major end users in the AI in fraud management market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, HSBC Holdings plc, Barclays PLC, Standard Chartered PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA, UBS Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, ING Group NV, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, PayPal Holdings Inc., Block Inc., Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, American Express Company, Capital One Financial Corporation, Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Artificial intelligence-based fraud management solutions are transforming the AI in fraud management market by enhancing real-time fraud detection, improving operational efficiency, and enabling proactive prevention across payment and banking systems.

• Example: In September 2025, Compass Plus Technologies launched FraudAxis, the first AI-powered platform.

• Its adaptive machine learning models, real-time analytics, and seamless integration enhance fraud prevention, reduce false positives, and improve operational efficiency while maintaining a secure customer experience.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Strengthening Real-Time Transaction Security Through AI-Based Fraud Prevention

• Improving Risk Mitigation With AI-Powered Fraud Detection Systems

• Enhancing Operational Efficiency Through Integrated Fraud Management Platforms

• Advancing Real-Time Fraud Detection With Generative AI Technologies



Access The Detailed AI In Fraud Management Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-fraud-management-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.