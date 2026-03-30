Warning for UK automotive sector: EU AI Act still applies to businesses selling into Europe

AI-generated images need to be identifiable

New guidance highlights cross-border compliance risks for UK dealerships, brokers, leasing firms and marketplaces using AI-generated content

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMAGIN.studio is warning UK automotive retailers, brokers, leasing companies and online marketplaces that they may still be subject to the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act), despite the UK not being part of the EU.

With the legislation set to become fully applicable on August 2, 2026, the company says many UK-based businesses risk underestimating their exposure, particularly if they sell vehicles into EU markets or use AI-generated content that is visible to EU consumers.

The EU AI Act applies not only to companies established within the EU, but also to organisations placing AI systems or their outputs on the EU market. For automotive businesses, this includes vehicle listings and marketing assets accessed by EU customers.

IMAGIN.studio’s guidance highlights that one of the most immediate implications comes from Article 50, which requires clear disclosure when images, video or audio content have been generated or significantly altered using AI.

For dealerships, brokers, leasing firms and marketplaces, this could apply to widely used tools such as AI-generated backgrounds, enhanced vehicle imagery or synthetic configurations used in online listings targeting EU buyers.

Martijn Versteegen, CEO of IMAGIN.studio, said: “There is a misconception in the UK that the EU AI Act is not relevant post-Brexit. In reality, if a UK automotive business is selling into Europe or operating a platform accessible to EU consumers, the regulation can still apply. Many companies are already exposed without realising it.”

The company also points to the issue of deployer liability, where responsibility sits with the organisation using the AI system, rather than the vendor supplying it.

This means UK businesses cannot rely on third-party providers to manage compliance and must instead understand how AI is being used across their digital and marketing infrastructure.

In addition, IMAGIN.studio warns that generative AI introduces copyright risks, as purely AI-generated images may not qualify for legal protection, leaving marketing assets open to reuse.

Beyond marketing, UK leasing companies and automotive finance providers operating in EU markets may also be affected. AI systems used for credit scoring are classified as high-risk, requiring strict governance, documentation and human oversight under the Act.

The regulation also includes AI literacy requirements, meaning businesses must be able to demonstrate that employees understand the AI tools they are using and the associated risks.

Versteegen added: “For UK automotive businesses, this is not just about compliance in Europe. It is about understanding how AI is used across your organisation, protecting your intellectual property and maintaining customer trust in digital retail environments.”

IMAGIN.studio also points to an important distinction between generative AI and deterministic image creation methods. While generative models synthesise content based on training data and fall within the scope of transparency requirements, physics-based 3D rendering using CAD data follows a controlled, human-directed process.

“Not all automated imagery is treated the same under the regulation. Automotive companies need to understand how their visuals are created, and whether those methods trigger transparency obligations or impact ownership rights,” said Versteegen.

IMAGIN.studio is advising UK automotive companies to:

Audit all AI usage across imagery, marketing and digital retail platforms serving EU customers

Review vendor relationships and clarify responsibility for compliance

Assess finance and credit systems for high-risk classification

Implement training programmes to meet AI literacy expectations

With enforcement approaching, IMAGIN.studio expects increased scrutiny of cross-border digital platforms and is urging UK automotive businesses to act now to avoid regulatory and commercial risk.

-ENDS-

About IMAGIN.studio:

Autotech SaaS company IMAGIN.studio is the world’s leading platform designed to elevate the automotive retail and leasing experience through its real-time image API, providing services in 100+ countries. It generates consistent, high-quality visuals for every model, in every color, in every angle - providing the crystal-clear imagery that builds consumer confidence and boosts conversions. IMAGIN.studio creates unique automotive imagery at scale, ensuring optimal results in the era of ‘AI search’.

The platform leverages sophisticated machine learning within a fully compliant framework, ensuring no copyright infringement. This process ensures every image is 100% commercially safe for any use. Unlike a static library, IMAGIN.studio creates each visual on the fly, ensuring the imagery is always current and perfectly on-brand.

IMAGIN.studio has won two FD Gazelle awards, recognizing its rapid growth and innovation in the autotech space.

https://www.imaginstudio.com/

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