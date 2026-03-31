Telecom IT Services Market Insights 2026–2035: Network Transformation and Service Innovation

The Business Research Company’s Telecom IT Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Telecom IT Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telecom IT services market is dominated by a mix of global information technology service providers and specialized telecom technology solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced network management platforms, cloud-native infrastructure services, AI-driven analytics, cybersecurity solutions, and automation technologies to strengthen market presence and enhance operational efficiency for telecom operators. Emphasis on 5G deployment, digital transformation of telecom networks, customer experience management, and integration of scalable cloud and edge computing architectures remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving telecommunications and digital connectivity ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Telecom IT Services Market?

• According to our research, Accenture plc led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The communications, media, and technology division of the company, which is directly involved in the telecom IT services market, provides a wide range of network transformation services, cloud migration solutions, digital platform integration, cybersecurity services, and AI-driven analytics that support telecom operators in modernizing network infrastructure, enhancing customer experience, and enabling large-scale digital transformation across telecommunications ecosystems.

Who Are The Major Players In The Telecom IT Services Market?

Major companies operating in the telecom IT services market are Accenture plc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Wipro Limited, CGI Inc., Amdocs Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Atos SE, Sopra Steria Group, Hitachi Systems, Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, L&T Technology Services Limited, CMC Limited, DXC Technology Company, Infosys BPM Limited, Fujitsu Limited, ALE International SAS, WTG Technologies Limited, X4 Solutions Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Telecom IT Services Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 3% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by the need for advanced network transformation capabilities, integration of cloud-native and 5G technologies, cybersecurity requirements, and the ability to deliver scalable digital solutions for telecom operators operating in highly competitive and rapidly evolving telecommunications environments. Leading players such as Accenture plc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), NTT DATA Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Wipro Limited hold notable market shares through diversified telecom IT service portfolios, long-term partnerships with communication service providers, strong digital transformation capabilities, and continuous innovation in cloud, network automation, and AI-driven telecom solutions. As demand for advanced 5G infrastructure services, cloud-based network management, and intelligent telecom platforms grows, strategic collaborations, service innovation, and global delivery expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Accenture plc (1%)

o Tata Consultancy Services Limited (0.4%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (0.3%)

o NTT DATA Corporation (0.2%)

o Capgemini SE (0.2%)

o Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (0.2%)

o HCL Technologies Limited (0.2%)

o Oracle Corporation (0.2%)

o Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (0.2%)

o Wipro Limited (0.2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Telecom IT Services Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the telecom IT services market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, Amdocs Limited, Netcracker Technology Corporation, VMware Inc., Red Hat Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and ZTE Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Telecom IT Services Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the telecom IT services market include Arrow Electronics Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Redington Limited, Westcon-Comstor Limited, ScanSource Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Synnex Technology International Corporation, Digital China Holdings Limited, Compuage Infocom Limited, Infinigate Group AG, ECS Holdings Limited, WPG Holdings Limited, Carahsoft Technology Corporation, Softchoice Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Bechtle AG, Computacenter plc, CDW Corporation, SHI International Corp., ePlus Inc., Bytes Technology Group plc, and Crayon Group Holding ASA.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Telecom IT Services Market?

• Major end users in the telecom IT services market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Vodafone Group plc, Orange SA, Telefónica SA, China Mobile Limited, China Telecommunications Corporation, Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, América Móvil SAB de CV, T-Mobile US Inc., NTT DOCOMO Inc., SK Telecom Co Ltd, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Telstra Group Limited, BT Group plc, Rogers Communications Inc., Saudi Telecom Company, MTN Group Limited, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC, Telus Corporation, KDDI Corporation, Swisscom AG, and Ooredoo QPSC.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Artificial intelligence-based operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS) solutions are transforming the telecom IT services market by enhancing operational efficiency, enabling intelligent network management, and supporting data-driven decision-making across telecommunications ecosystems.

• Example: In June 2025 Ericsson AB launched its evolved OSS/BSS portfolio, including the telecommunication data operations (Telco DataOps) platform, intelligent information technology (IT) suite, ericsson charging and billing evolved (CBE), enhanced service orchestration and assurance (SOA), and AI-enabled core commerce (CC).

• These solutions integrate artificial intelligence and automation to enable unified data management, real-time charging and billing, automated service orchestration, and intelligent service creation, helping communication service providers accelerate innovation, optimize network and business operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Ensuring Secure Telecom Asset Management Through Sovereign Digital Infrastructure Platforms

• Enhancing Network Flexibility With Cloud-Native Standalone 5G Core Services

• Driving Service Monetization Through AI-Enabled Software-Defined Telecom Architectures

• Supporting Scalable And Intelligent Networks With Next-Generation Digital Infrastructure Platforms

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