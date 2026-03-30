Kleinschmidt Surveying Strengthens Position as Global Supplier of Advanced Geospatial and NDT Equipment for Construction

kleinschmidt surveying

Kleinschmidt Surveying provides affordable GNSS systems, total stations, and laser scanners worldwide to support modern surveying and infrastructure projects.

Modern surveying demands precision and efficiency, and we are committed to delivering reliable tools that help professionals achieve accurate results worldwide” — John Haines, CEO

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Surveying, a global distributor of surveying, geospatial, and nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment, today announced the continued expansion of its product portfolio to meet rising demand for precision measurement and inspection technologies across construction, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.As infrastructure projects grow in scale and complexity, professionals are increasingly relying on advanced tools that combine surveying accuracy, real-time data capture, and subsurface analysis. Kleinschmidt Surveying provides a wide range of solutions designed to support these evolving workflows through its online platform.Global investment in infrastructure and construction is driving increased adoption of technologies such as 3D laser scanning, GNSS positioning, and nondestructive testing systems.These tools enable engineers and surveyors to:Capture highly accurate spatial dataDetect structural issues without damaging assetsImprove project planning and executionReduce operational risks and costly delays“Modern projects require more than traditional surveying—they require integrated solutions that combine measurement, inspection, and data analysis,” said John Haines, CEO of Kleinschmidt Surveying. “We are focused on delivering technologies that help professionals work smarter, faster, and more accurately.”Kleinschmidt Surveying offers a diverse range of equipment tailored to meet the needs of field professionals across multiple industries.1. Surveying and Geospatial Equipment2. GNSS/GPS systems for high-precision positioning3. Robotic total stations for construction layout and automation4. 3D laser scanners for reality capture and digital modeling5. Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Solutions6. Flaw detectors and thickness gauges for structural inspection7. Thermal imaging cameras for detecting anomalies and heat loss8. Vibration analyzers for predictive maintenance9. Advanced Analytical Instruments10. Portable analyzers for material identification and inspection11. Ground Penetrating Radar systems for underground utility detectionThese technologies are widely used in construction, civil engineering, energy, transportation, and industrial maintenance.Supporting Digital Transformation in Construction and EngineeringThe construction and infrastructure industries are increasingly adopting digital workflows that rely on accurate data collection and real-time analysis.Technologies such as laser scanning and GNSS systems play a critical role in enabling:1. Building Information Modeling (BIM)2. Digital twins and asset management3. Automated construction processes4. Data-driven project planning“Surveying and inspection technologies are at the core of digital transformation in construction,” Haines added. “Our goal is to provide professionals with the tools they need to transition into data-driven workflows.”Kleinschmidt Surveying serves a worldwide customer base by offering:1. Competitive pricing across all product categories2. Global shipping and logistics support3. Access to leading brands such as Trimble, Leica Geosystems, Topcon, FLIR, and Proceq4. Expert guidance on equipment selection and applicationThis approach allows professionals to access reliable equipment while maintaining project efficiency and cost control.About Kleinschmidt SurveyingKleinschmidt Surveying is a global supplier of surveying, geospatial, and nondestructive testing equipment, serving professionals in construction, engineering, and infrastructure industries. The company provides high-quality instruments and technical expertise to help customers achieve accurate and efficient results in the field.Learn more:Media ContactCharles WhitePublic Relations ManagerKleinschmidt SurveyingPhone: +1 404-308-7111Email: sales@kleinschmidtsurveying.comWebsite: https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com

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