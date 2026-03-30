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Kleinschmidt Surveying Strengthens Position as Global Supplier of Advanced Geospatial and NDT Equipment for Construction

kleinschmidt surveying

kleinschmidt surveying

Kleinschmidt Surveying provides affordable GNSS systems, total stations, and laser scanners worldwide to support modern surveying and infrastructure projects.

Modern surveying demands precision and efficiency, and we are committed to delivering reliable tools that help professionals achieve accurate results worldwide”
— John Haines, CEO
LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Surveying, a global distributor of surveying, geospatial, and nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment, today announced the continued expansion of its product portfolio to meet rising demand for precision measurement and inspection technologies across construction, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

As infrastructure projects grow in scale and complexity, professionals are increasingly relying on advanced tools that combine surveying accuracy, real-time data capture, and subsurface analysis. Kleinschmidt Surveying provides a wide range of solutions designed to support these evolving workflows through its online platform.

Rising Demand for Integrated Surveying and Inspection Technologies

Global investment in infrastructure and construction is driving increased adoption of technologies such as 3D laser scanning, GNSS positioning, and nondestructive testing systems.

These tools enable engineers and surveyors to:

Capture highly accurate spatial data
Detect structural issues without damaging assets
Improve project planning and execution
Reduce operational risks and costly delays

“Modern projects require more than traditional surveying—they require integrated solutions that combine measurement, inspection, and data analysis,” said John Haines, CEO of Kleinschmidt Surveying. “We are focused on delivering technologies that help professionals work smarter, faster, and more accurately.”

Comprehensive Portfolio Across Surveying and NDT Applications

Kleinschmidt Surveying offers a diverse range of equipment tailored to meet the needs of field professionals across multiple industries.

1. Surveying and Geospatial Equipment
2. GNSS/GPS systems for high-precision positioning
3. Robotic total stations for construction layout and automation
4. 3D laser scanners for reality capture and digital modeling
5. Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Solutions
6. Flaw detectors and thickness gauges for structural inspection
7. Thermal imaging cameras for detecting anomalies and heat loss
8. Vibration analyzers for predictive maintenance
9. Advanced Analytical Instruments
10. Portable analyzers for material identification and inspection
11. Ground Penetrating Radar systems for underground utility detection

These technologies are widely used in construction, civil engineering, energy, transportation, and industrial maintenance.

Supporting Digital Transformation in Construction and Engineering

The construction and infrastructure industries are increasingly adopting digital workflows that rely on accurate data collection and real-time analysis.

Technologies such as laser scanning and GNSS systems play a critical role in enabling:

1. Building Information Modeling (BIM)
2. Digital twins and asset management
3. Automated construction processes
4. Data-driven project planning

“Surveying and inspection technologies are at the core of digital transformation in construction,” Haines added. “Our goal is to provide professionals with the tools they need to transition into data-driven workflows.”

Global Access to High-Performance Surveying Equipment

Kleinschmidt Surveying serves a worldwide customer base by offering:

1. Competitive pricing across all product categories
2. Global shipping and logistics support
3. Access to leading brands such as Trimble, Leica Geosystems, Topcon, FLIR, and Proceq
4. Expert guidance on equipment selection and application

This approach allows professionals to access reliable equipment while maintaining project efficiency and cost control.

About Kleinschmidt Surveying

Kleinschmidt Surveying is a global supplier of surveying, geospatial, and nondestructive testing equipment, serving professionals in construction, engineering, and infrastructure industries. The company provides high-quality instruments and technical expertise to help customers achieve accurate and efficient results in the field.

Learn more:
https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com/

Media Contact

Charles White
Public Relations Manager
Kleinschmidt Surveying
Phone: +1 404-308-7111
Email: sales@kleinschmidtsurveying.com

Website: https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com

STEPHANIE HAMBLIN
kleinschmidt surveying
email us here

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Kleinschmidt Surveying Strengthens Position as Global Supplier of Advanced Geospatial and NDT Equipment for Construction

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