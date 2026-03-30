Karma Butler Advances in Entrepreneur of Impact 2026 Competition as Voting Continues Nationwide

Karma Butler, Entrepreneur of Impact 2026 contestant

Former teacher Karma Butler rises in Entrepreneur of Impact 2026. Vote daily at vote4karma.com and support GenYouth while inspiring the next generation.

I went from losing everything to rebuilding my life with purpose. This journey is about inspiring others to overcome fear, rise again, and realize their greatness.” — Karma Butler

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOTE DAILY HERE: vote4karma.com Round 1 Voting Ends April 2 — Supporters Rally NationwideIn one of the most compelling comeback stories gaining national attention, Karma Butler—former high school teacher, award-winning business leader, #1 Sony-charting recording artist, and nationally featured performer—is rising fast in the Entrepreneur of Impact 2026 competition, powered by Colossal.After losing everything and experiencing homelessness, Butler rebuilt his life from zero—transforming pain into purpose and inspiring thousands to overcome fear, depression, and adversity.“I know what it feels like to lose everything—and I know what it takes to rebuild. This is bigger than me. This is about showing people they can rise again.”A STORY DRIVING NATIONAL MOMENTUMHis breakthrough book, Rebound Succeed and Win, launched as a #1 Hot New Release on Amazon, delivering a roadmap for resilience and success.With public voting determining the winner, supporters across the U.S. and internationally are voting daily.VOTE + GIVE BACKVoters can also donate while voting to gain additional votes while supporting GenYouth, a national nonprofit focused on improving youth nutrition and physical activity in schools. Founded with support from the National Dairy Council and the NFL, GenYouth has impacted millions of children nationwide.WHAT’S AT STAKEThe winner will receive $25,000, a feature in Entrepreneur Magazine, and a mentorship session with Daymond John.A GLOBAL MOVEMENTKarma Butler’s platform includes NGUG Fashion ( ngugfashion.com ), his book available on Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million, and the Next Gen Up Tour inspiring students nationwide.GET INSPIREDVisit karmabutler.xyz and follow @karmabutlerxyz for daily motivation and transformational content.NATIONAL & GLOBAL RECOGNITIONButler has been featured on the cover of NY Weekly Magazine, London Weekly Magazine, and named a 2025 Icon of Impact on the cover of Worth Minds Magazine.FINAL PUSHRound 1 voting ends April 2 at 7 PM PDT. Every vote counts.CALL TO ACTIONVote daily at vote4karma.com, donate for extra votes, and share the movement.ABOUT KARMA BUTLERKarma Butler is a motivational speaker, author, entrepreneur, and creative artist with over 30 years of experience in business and entertainment, empowering individuals worldwide to unlock their greatness and win in life.All third-party names, trademarks, and references are used for editorial and descriptive purposes only and remain the property of their respective owners.

Karma Butler: From Homeless to Global Impact | Vote Daily Entrepreneur of Impact 2026

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