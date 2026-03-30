Dechlorination Chemical Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035, Asia Pacific Leads with Solvay, BASF, Kemira

Growing wastewater treatment needs, strict regulations, and rising water reuse initiatives drive demand for efficient dechlorination solutions worldwide.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dechlorination chemical market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2025 to USD 2.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing wastewater treatment requirements, stringent environmental discharge regulations, and rising adoption of chemical neutralization solutions across municipal and industrial sectors.

Dechlorination chemicals play a critical role in neutralizing residual chlorine and chloramines in treated water, ensuring compliance with environmental standards and preventing harm to aquatic ecosystems. Their application spans municipal wastewater treatment, industrial water management, power generation cooling systems, food & beverage processing, and large-scale irrigation projects.

Dechlorination Chemical Market Snapshot (2025–2035)

• Market size in 2025: USD 1.5 billion

• Market size in 2035: USD 2.5 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): ~5.7%

• Leading segment: Water treatment (~60% share)

• Dominant form: Liquid (~72% share)

• Key growth regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe

• Fastest-growing country: India

• Key companies: Solvay SA, BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Chemtrade Logistics, INEOS Calabrian

Market Momentum

The dechlorination chemical market begins at USD 1.5 billion in 2025, supported by expanding municipal wastewater infrastructure and tightening discharge regulations. Between 2025 and 2030, demand accelerates due to increased industrial wastewater treatment and adoption of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems.

From 2030 onward, growth is driven by advancements in automated dosing systems, increased investment in water recycling infrastructure, and rising industrial demand for high-purity water treatment solutions. By 2035, the market reaches USD 2.5 billion, supported by sustained regulatory enforcement and global water reuse initiatives.

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Why the Market is Growing

The market is expanding as governments and industries prioritize water quality and environmental protection. Dechlorination chemicals provide an efficient and cost-effective method for removing residual chlorine, ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting downstream ecosystems.

Rising urbanization and industrialization are increasing wastewater volumes, driving demand for reliable treatment solutions. Additionally, industries adopting closed-loop water systems and reuse strategies are boosting the need for effective dechlorination processes.

Technological advancements in dosing systems, along with improved formulation efficiency and availability of high-performance chemicals, are further supporting market expansion.

Segment Spotlight

1. Application: Water Treatment Leads Market Share

Water treatment dominates the market with approximately 60% share, driven by municipal wastewater treatment and industrial effluent management requirements.

2. Form: Liquid Segment Dominates

Liquid formulations lead due to ease of handling, compatibility with automated dosing systems, and consistent performance in large-scale operations.

3. Chemical Type: Sulfur-Based Chemicals Lead

Sodium bisulfite and sodium metabisulfite dominate due to cost efficiency and strong neutralization performance.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

• Drivers: Wastewater treatment demand, environmental regulations, industrial water reuse

• Opportunities: Automated dosing systems, high-purity formulations, emerging market expansion

• Trends: Liquid formulations, real-time monitoring systems, ZLD adoption

• Challenges: Chemical handling risks, regulatory restrictions, alternative technologies

Country Growth Outlook (2025–2035)

India leads with a CAGR of 6.4%, driven by industrial ZLD mandates and municipal water reuse projects. China follows at 6.1% with strong industrial wastewater treatment demand. South Korea (5.9%) benefits from semiconductor and ultrapure water applications, while Brazil (5.1%) is supported by pulp & paper and beverage industries.

The United States (4.8%), United Kingdom (4.6%), and Germany (4.4%) show stable growth driven by regulatory compliance and infrastructure upgrades.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on product quality, supply reliability, and technical support. Companies are investing in formulation improvements, distribution networks, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Competition is centered on performance efficiency, safety, and integration with automated water treatment systems. Expansion into high-growth regions and development of specialized formulations remain key strategies.

Key Players

Solvay SA, BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Chemtrade Logistics, INEOS Calabrian, Esseco USA LLC, Hawkins Inc., Hydrite Chemical, Jay Dinesh Chemicals, Guangdong Hanyan Activated Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the global dechlorination chemical market size?

The market is valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2035.

At what rate is the market expected to grow?

It is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.7% from 2025 to 2035.

What are dechlorination chemicals?

They are chemicals used to neutralize chlorine and chloramines in treated water before discharge or reuse.

Why are they important?

They ensure environmental compliance, protect aquatic ecosystems, and support safe water reuse.

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