Babies4.US: The World’s First Virtual Fertility Platform Launched in North America

Wanoka Lemons, President & CEO, Mansfield Business Alliance; Dr. Shabana Parvez with her parents; Reverend Dr. Michael A. Evans Sr., Honorable Mayor of Mansfield; and Dr. MD. Najmuddin (Rehan). Ribbon cutting ceremony marking the official launch of Babies4.US, with dignitaries and founders inaugurating the world’s first virtual fertility platform in North America. During the ceremony, a representative of Jake Ellzey, Congressman 6th Congressional District, presented a commemorative plaque to Dr. Shabana Parvez in recognition of the new venture

Babies4.US, World’s first virtual fertility platform delivering affordable, non-invasive, herbal-based care across North America & the globe

Babies4.US brings natural, patient-centered fertility care to North America, expanding Dr. Najmuddin Rehan’s globally trusted therapies to help more families achieve success.” — Dr Shabana Parvez, MD FACEP - Founder Babie4.US & AIMAs

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant advancement in integrative fertility care was marked with the launch of Babies4.US, World's first virtual, herbal-based, non-invasive fertility clinic serving the United States, Canada and Europe. The platform offered private, painless, proven, and affordable fertility care designed to support families through natural and holistic approaches.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house were held on March 24, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 1285 North Main Street, Suite 101-7, Mansfield, Texas. The event brought together leaders from the medical community, civic organizations, and members of the Indian-American diaspora to celebrate the milestone.

Babies4.US was established through a collaboration between Indian American physician Dr. Shabana Parvez, MD, FACEP, originally from Hyderabad, and Hyderabad-based Dr. Najmuddin Rehan, BUMS, PhD—a globally recognized herbal fertility expert who had supported over 200,000 families worldwide. The platform introduced an innovative virtual care model that integrated lifestyle and functional medicine with proven herbal therapies, focusing on identifying and treating root causes rather than relying on invasive procedures.

The initiative also highlighted the growing global relevance of India’s traditional systems of medicine under Ministry of AYUSH, including Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani. By integrating these time-tested healing sciences with modern telehealth, Babies4.US aimed to bring holistic, natural, and preventive fertility care to a global audience, reinforcing India’s leadership in integrative healthcare solutions.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Dr. Michael A. Evans Sr., Honorable Mayor of Mansfield, in association with the Mansfield Business Alliance. The event underscored growing interest in integrative and preventive healthcare solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Shabana Parvez emphasized that Babies4.US introduced a refreshing approach to fertility care—one rooted in natural healing, respect for patients, and long-term wellbeing. She remarked that Dr. Najmuddin Rehan’s work in India had remained a well-kept secret for years, even as it drew individuals and couples from across the globe, with his therapies helping thousands achieve successful outcomes and build families. She added that this same trusted approach was now being brought to North America, making these results accessible to families across the region.

Dr. MD. Najmuddin (Rehan) added, “For decades, I have seen the transformative power of herbal medicine in helping families achieve parenthood. With Babies4.US, we are bringing these time-tested, natural solutions to a global platform—making fertility care more accessible, compassionate, and truly patient-centered.”

During the ceremony, a representative of Jake Ellzey, Congressman 6th Congressional District, presented a commemorative plaque to Dr. Shabana Parvez in recognition of the new venture.

Rising Fertility Challenges in the United States

The launch came at a time when fertility challenges were increasingly affecting families across the United States. Data from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that 10–13% of couples faced fertility issues, with infertility rates rising to 8.7% among women aged 15–49.

Key trends underscored the urgency for new solutions, including declining fertility rates (1.66 births per woman), delayed parenthood, and growing reliance on fertility services. Infertility affected men and women almost equally and was driven by medical, lifestyle, and environmental factors.

While assisted reproductive technologies had expanded significantly, access remained limited for many, with patients often facing emotional and financial challenges during treatment.

The launch reflected a broader global shift toward preventive and integrative healthcare, particularly among individuals seeking non-invasive alternatives to conventional fertility treatments. By combining traditional herbal science with modern telehealth delivery, Babies4.US aimed to transform fertility care accessibility across North America.

D. C. Manjunath, Consul General of India, had extended his appreciation and best wishes to the founders and board of Babies4.US. Although he was unable to attend due to prior commitments, he conveyed hopes that it was a meaningful and successful event

Attendees at the event participated in clinic tours, networking sessions, and refreshments, along with a special prize giveaway.

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