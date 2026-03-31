The Librarian Unveils the unCRM for Small Teams and Professionals on WhatsApp/SMS

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The Librarian, an AI executive assistant, launches unCRM, a contact management with no dashboard, no onboarding, and no separate app required - built for MSMEs

After a meeting, I just snap photos of business cards and message The Librarian. Within seconds, contacts are enriched, follow-ups are scheduled, and notes are logged without touching a dashboard.” — Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO at Kinexcs

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Librarian, a chat-first AI executive assistant backed by Golden Gate Ventures and Twenty Five Ventures , today launched unCRM: AI-powered contact and lead management accessible through messaging platforms including WhatsApp, SMS, and iMessage, supported by a companion mobile app for structured contact and pipeline visibility.The launch directly targets a problem that has resisted two decades of enterprise software. Research from Gartner, Harvard Business Review, and CSO Insights consistently puts CRM adoption failure rates between 50% and 70%. Half of small businesses with fewer than 10 employees have never used one and just rely on spreadsheets. The tools were built for enterprise. Most professionals were never the target.The Librarian already helps professionals manage tasks, capture knowledge, and stay on top of commitments across email, calendar, and messaging, all inside a chat interface. Today, it adds a capability its users asked for: managing contacts and follow-ups without leaving WhatsApp. The result is unCRM, a new approach to contact and lead management that removes the need for dashboards, complex onboarding, or behaviour change.“Small businesses do not need another App or complex CRMs,” said Tiago Alves , Co-Founder and CEO. “They need something that works where they already work. After a networking event, people write notes to themselves about who they just met. We decided to become that layer.”WHY NOWWhatsApp and Text messages have become the default business communication layer across emerging markets and increasingly in the West. WhatsApp Business alone has surpassed 200 million monthly active accounts in 2025, with small and medium enterprises accounting for 80%. In Singapore, 74.7% of social media users check WhatsApp daily. It is no longer just messaging. It is where business gets done.Finally, the AI-native productivity wave is reshaping software. According to Bessemer Venture Partners' 2025 State of AI report, AI-native products now account for over 6% of the global software market, up from near zero three years ago. Tools built from the ground up with AI are replacing legacy CRM and workflow software, not by adding features, but by rethinking the interface entirely.With close to 30,000 users already on the platform, the unCRM launch brings The Librarian directly into the daily workflows of relationship-driven professionals.HOW IT WORKSThe new unCRM feature uses The Librarian's persistent memory and context engine to capture and manage leads entirely inside WhatsApp. When a user shares a business card photo, a WhatsApp thread, or a voice note, the AI extracts contact details, infers context, and creates an enriched contact record without the user opening a separate application.Contacts move through simplified workflow stages (New, Contacted, Qualified, and Nurture) managed entirely via WhatsApp. Follow-up reminders are generated automatically based on interaction history. The platform integrates with email, Google Drive, Notion, Slack, LinkedIn, and Google Calendar, and can handle scheduling, briefings, and cross-platform actions. Users who need structured data exports can selectively sync to Google Sheets or existing CRM tools.Key capabilities include:– Instant lead capture from business cards, photos, messages, and voice notes– AI-powered contact enrichment with automatic context from past interactions– Conversational workflow stages managed without a dashboard– Automated follow-up reminders surfaced at the right moment– Pre-meeting briefs that ensure users are never unprepared for any meeting or call– Selective sync to Google Sheets and third-party CRM tools– Deep integrations with email, Google Drive, Notion, Slack, LinkedIn, and Google Calendar– Available via WhatsApp, iMessage, and SMSAVAILABILITYThe AI-powered unCRM is available today. All subscribers will have full access to lead capture, voice input, Google Contacts and LinkedIn integrations, and unlimited memory storage. Basic plan users can trial the feature with limited captures and exports.Media assets, including screenshots, demo GIFs of WhatsApp interactions, and press kit materials, are available on request. Review access and interview opportunities with founders Tiago Alves (CEO) and Neil Kumar (CTO) can be arranged via the contact below.ABOUT THE LIBRARIANThe Librarian is a WhatsApp-first AI executive assistant that helps professionals and small businesses capture knowledge, maintain context, and act on important tasks. Combining persistent memory, automation, and conversational intelligence, it is headquartered in Singapore and Seattle with privacy-first architecture, AES-256 encryption, and human-in-the-loop safeguards. Learn more at thelibrarian.io.

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