Nothreat joins PSG Labs Innovation Accelerator, Bringing AI Cybersecurity to Sports

Sergej Kostenko, Founder and CEO of Nothreat. Credit: Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS, FRANCE, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat , a UK-based AI cybersecurity company, today announced it has been selected to join PSG Labs , the innovation accelerator launched by Paris Saint-Germain at Station F in Paris. The partnership highlights the growing recognition of cybersecurity as a critical infrastructure for elite sports organizations.The sports and entertainment industry experienced a 34% year-over-year increase in cyber incidents in 2024, with breach costs in the sector rising over 13% to an average of $4.6 million per incident. Major sporting events remain prime targets; the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics faced coordinated attacks on foreign ministry offices and Olympic websites.Sports organizations possess highly sensitive data, including performance, health, financial, and legal information. Despite escalating threats, most sports organizations maintain smaller, resource-constrained security teams compared to large enterprises, making proactive threat detection and response critical.PSG Labs, launched in 2025 as the first football club-led innovation accelerator hosted at Station F, the world’s largest startup Campus, works with startups to address key challenges across fan experience, athletic performance, and operational infrastructure. Out of 14 strategic innovation priorities, including fan engagement platforms, AI-powered content production, and Web3 technologies, PSG Labs selected cybersecurity infrastructure as one of three focus areas for this Batch. Nothreat joins Borro and NewsCore, representing critical aspects of sports innovation: cybersecurity infrastructure, sustainable stadium operations, and AI-powered market intelligence.During the three-month program, Nothreat will work with Paris Saint-Germain's business, digital, and performance teams to develop cybersecurity projects specifically designed for elite sports environments. This partnership grants Nothreat access to PSG Labs's global network, opportunities for real-world testing within elite sports operations, and dedicated support for international expansion."Paris Saint-Germain is demonstrating what forward-thinking sports organizations should be doing, treating cybersecurity as strategic infrastructure," said Sergej Kostenko, Founder and CEO of Nothreat. "Through PSG Labs, we'll work together to explore what proactive defense looks like in an environment where a single breach could compromise player welfare, competitive intelligence, or fan trust. That's the kind of high-stakes challenge that pushes our technology forward."Nothreat's AI-driven cybersecurity platform uses preemptive deception technology to detect and neutralize threats before they reach critical systems. Unlike reactive security models that confirm breaches after they occur, its approach forces attackers to reveal themselves at early stages of intrusion, providing organizations with crucial early visibility and response time. In the sports and entertainment sector, the company operates through partnerships with ISD Dubai Sports City, Qarabağ FK, and Pafos FC.________________________About PSG LabsCreated by Paris Saint-Germain in 2025 and hosted at Station F, PSG Labs is the first sports innovation accelerator ever launched by a football club. Its mission is to build transformative partnerships at the intersection of sport, technology, and culture, empowering entrepreneurs to test, learn, and grow alongside one of the world’s most forward-thinking clubs. Leveraging PSG’s expertise, cutting-edge infrastructure, and the passion of millions of fans worldwide, PSG Labs offers innovators a unique environment to experiment, validate, and scale their solutions on a global stage.About NothreatNothreat is an AI-powered cybersecurity company delivering real-time protection for enterprises facing today’s most advanced digital threats. At its core is the Nothreat Platform, which uses continuous incremental learning to adapt to new attacks without catastrophic forgetting, solving the long-standing plasticity–stability dilemma and removing the need for human involvement in the training loop. The platform enables preemptive cybersecurity, anticipating and neutralizing threats before they materialize. With predictive threat intelligence and advanced machine-learning–driven deception and detection, Nothreat provides enterprises with a continuously evolving, transparent, and high-precision defense.The platform powers a suite of patented and patent-pending technologies that span protection of both web and IoT infrastructure. These include CyberEcho, an AI-driven deception system; AIoT Defender, a lightweight firewall for connected environments; and AI Analyzer — a generative agent that supports security teams by interpreting incidents, surfacing context, and automating reporting. All Nothreat technologies integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including firewalls, EDRs, and SIEMs, delivering over 99% detection accuracy while reducing false positives to below 1%.Contactinfo@nothreat.ioLinks

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