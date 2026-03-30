Kleinschmidt Surveying Ground Penetrating Radar Solutions for Modern Surveyors

kleinschmidt surveying

Advanced ground penetrating radar systems designed for accurate underground utility locating and modern surveying applications.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Surveying, a global supplier of professional surveying and geospatial equipment, today announced the expansion of its Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) solutions and geomatics-driven technologies, reinforcing its role in helping surveyors, engineers, and contractors adapt to a rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape.As the surveying industry shifts toward integrated geomatics workflows, demand is increasing for technologies that combine subsurface detection, precision measurement, and real-time data analysis. Kleinschmidt Surveying is responding by delivering advanced equipment and educational resources that support both field performance and data-driven decision-making."Surveying is evolving beyond measurement into a data intelligence discipline," said Charles Bartlett, Country Manager of Kleinschmidt Surveying. "From underground utility detection to high-precision layout, professionals need tools that are accurate, reliable, and seamlessly integrated into modern workflows."Kleinschmidt Surveying recently published its in-depth guide to Ground-Penetrating Radar solutions for surveyors and contractors, highlighting how GPR technology is transforming underground utility detection.GPR systems provide a non-destructive method to locate utilities, voids, rebar, and subsurface anomalies before excavation, helping reduce project delays, prevent costly damage, and improve jobsite safety.The full guide is available here:As part of its latest insights, Kleinschmidt Surveying highlights five top-performing GPR systems widely used by professionals for underground utility locating:1. GSSI Flex NX Concrete Scanner- High-resolution imaging for shallow concrete and structural scanning2. GSSI StructureScan Mini XT - Lightweight, handheld solution for quick and accurate surface-level inspections3. Proceq GP8000 Portable GPR - Wireless, app-connected system for real-time data visualization4. MALA Easy Locator Pro HDR - Designed for utility detection with enhanced clarity in complex soil conditions5. Proceq GP8800 GPR - Advanced 3D imaging system for detailed subsurface mappingThese systems are recognized for their accuracy, durability, and intelligent software integration, making them essential tools for surveyors, contractors, and infrastructure teams.Beyond GPR, Kleinschmidt Surveying offers a comprehensive range of surveying, mapping, and test equipment, supporting the full lifecycle of geomatics workflows. The company supplies:Robotic Total StationsGNSS/GPS Systems3D Laser ScannersData Collectors & ControllersNDT and test & measurement equipmentThese technologies are built for professionals who demand accuracy, speed, and reliability in real-world conditions.About Kleinschmidt SurveyingKleinschmidt Surveying is a trusted global supplier of surveying, geospatial, and measurement equipment, serving professionals across construction, engineering, and infrastructure industries. With over 25 years of experience, the company provides high-quality instruments, competitive pricing, and expert support to help customers achieve accurate, efficient, and reliable results in the field.Media ContactCharles WhitePublic Relations ManagerKleinschmidt SurveyingPhone: +1 404-308-7111Email: sales@kleinschmidtsurveying.comWebsite: https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com

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