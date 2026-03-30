HOROW Introduces the X70 Smart Toilet: A New Generation of Intelligent Comfort for the Modern Bathroom

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOROW today announces the launch of the X70 Smart Toilet, a next-generation intelligent bathroom solution designed to bring together powerful performance, advanced hygiene technology, and refined modern comfort. With an integrated tank and pump-assisted flushing system, the X70 Smart Toilet delivers consistent performance even in homes with lower water pressure, while its thoughtful design elevates everyday routines into a seamless, hygienic experience.

At the core of the X70 Smart Toilet is a 100W pump-assisted flushing system, engineered to provide a powerful and efficient flush in approximately six seconds. By combining a built-in water tank with pump support, the system allows the X70 Smart Toilet to operate effectively across a wider range of residential plumbing conditions, offering dependable performance without requiring unusually high water pressure.

Hygiene is one of the central focuses of the X70 Smart Toilet. The model introduces hygiene and cleanliness through a four-stage sterilization system that includes UVC sterilization, electrolyzed water cleaning, multi-layer filtration, and a self-cleaning nozzle. Besides, the dual water and triple filtration swap easily to keep water clean. The first layer stops large debris and sand, the second layer prevents fine sand and insect eggs, and the last layer stops sediment, rust and scale. Together, these technologies work to maintain a cleaner washing experience and enhance everyday sanitation in the bathroom environment.

The X70 Smart Toilet also introduces a platinum catalyst deodorization system, designed to ensure high-efficiency deodorization, effectively neutralizing odors at the source. Complementing this feature is a movable warm air drying system, which provides a more comfortable and effective drying experience compared with traditional fixed-position dryers.

Designed for modern households, for families, the X70 Smart Toilet also introduces additional family care wash modes such as a child wash mode and massage wash settings. The feminine wash provides gentle, wide spray designed for delicate care; the rear wash is powerful and precise cleaning for daily freshness; the massage wash has alternating pressure to soothe and stimulate. These features provide flexibility for different users while maintaining the same focus on hygiene and comfort that defines the overall design.

With its 12-inch rough-in installation's sleek, contemporary silhouette and integrated technology, the X70 Smart Toilet reflects HOROW’s commitment to combining functional engineering with user-centered design. The HOROW X70 Smart Toilet is more than a toilet, it's a smart, sustainable, and comfortable choice for those who want to elevate their bathroom experience to a new level.

For more information on the HOROW X70 Smart Toilet, please visit https://HOROW.com/

About HOROW

HOROW is a leading brand in home improvement, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that enhance everyday living. With a focus on technology, design, and user convenience, HOROW continues to set new standards in the home fixture market. By merging technology, design, and thoughtful functionality, HOROW creates bathroom solutions that not only enhance everyday convenience but also support overall health and hygiene. With a vision to make every home a cleaner, smarter, and more comfortable place to live, HOROW continues to pioneer innovations that reflect care for both people and the spaces they inhabit.



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