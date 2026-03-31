Major Verdict Launches as the Nation's First Verdict Directory Built for Plaintiff Personal Injury Trial Attorneys

Major Verdict Home Page Example Major Verdict Member Profile Example

Major Verdict gives the public free access to trial records while giving lawyers a permanent, public home for the courtroom work that defines their careers.

We watched that work slowly fade from public view. That disconnect is exactly why we built this platform.” — Thomas W. Dean III, Founder, Major Verdict, LLC

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major Verdict, LLC today announced the public launch of MajorVerdict.com, a first-of-its-kind national transparency platform connecting injured Americans with proven plaintiff trial attorneys through documented, publicly displayed trial verdicts and notable settlements. The platform is now open to plaintiff attorneys nationwide at no cost, with a full public marketing rollout scheduled for May 1, 2026.Major Verdict was built to solve a problem that has existed in the plaintiff bar for decades: the trial attorneys who do the hardest legal work in the country have no permanent, public place to prove it.Every year, plaintiff trial attorneys win multimillion-dollar verdicts, expose corporate negligence, hold insurance companies accountable, and secure life-changing recoveries for their clients. Then those results disappear into file cabinets and press release archives while attorneys who have never picked a jury spend six figures a month on billboards telling the world they "fight for you.""We spent more than 15 years working in-house alongside civil plaintiff trial lawyers. We watched them prepare for years, battle through brutal negotiations, and walk into courtrooms where everything was on the line. We watched them win. And then we watched that work slowly fade from public view. That disconnect is exactly why we built this platform," said Thomas W. Dean III, founder of Major Verdict, LLC.Major Verdict gives trial attorneys the tools to document, organize, and publicly display their plaintiff personal injury trial verdicts and notable settlements in long-form detail, including case background, litigation strategy, defense arguments, key rulings, and final outcomes. Every result lives permanently on the attorney's public profile, travels with them if they change firms, and remains fully under their control.At the same time, the platform provides the general public with free, plain-English resources on the personal injury process organized by state across all 50 jurisdictions. Injured Americans can search the attorney directory by state, browse real case outcomes, and approach consultations from a position of knowledge rather than uncertainty. No paywalls. No lead forms. No advertisements."Injured people deserve to evaluate attorneys based on real experience, not marketing budgets," Dean added. "We give them the information they need to make that evaluation. And we give attorneys who have actually done the work a platform that proves it."Every attorney membership begins with a free, permanent account. Not a trial, not a teaser. A real, functional profile that includes a public listing in the national attorney directory, searchable by name and state, along with a full-detail entry for one trial verdict at no charge and no credit card required.Attorneys who want to unlock the full power of the platform can upgrade to Featured Membership for $199 per year. Featured Members receive unlimited trial verdict documentation, notable settlement tracking, access to Major Verdict's monthly state-specific verdict email lists, member badges and branding materials, and site-wide profile exposure across the homepage, every state directory page, and alongside verdict news posts throughout the platform. The first 20 members to join in each state receive 50% off Featured Membership for life. The full membership breakdown is available at: https://majorverdict.com/why-join-major-verdict Major Verdict is independently owned and operated. The platform carries no advertising, does not sell leads, and does not rank attorneys based on spending. Visibility on Major Verdict is earned through documented experience. The platform is funded entirely by optional Featured Memberships, not by monetizing public access or compromising the integrity of the directory.In addition to attorney profiles, Major Verdict operates a national plaintiff verdict news blog covering significant personal injury verdicts and settlements across the United States. The blog publishes multiple times per week and serves as both a public legal news resource and an additional visibility channel for Featured Member attorneys who submit new verdicts. The platform also maintains free, comprehensive personal injury public resource pages for all 50 states. Major Verdict is live and accepting trial attorney memberships now at: https://majorverdict.com/join-major-verdict About Major Verdict, LLCMajor Verdict, LLC operates MajorVerdict.com, a national transparency platform for plaintiff personal injury trial attorneys and the public. The platform provides attorneys with permanent, public documentation of their trial verdicts and settlements, and provides injured Americans with free state-by-state personal injury resources and access to a searchable directory of attorneys with verified trial records. Major Verdict is independently owned and ad-free. Plaintiff attorneys can join for free or learn more at: https://majorverdict.com

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