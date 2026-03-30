Three Dog Brands, maker of Three Dog Bakery® treats, wins 2nd place at Global Pet Expo with Cheezie Yips™

Cheezie Yips™ won Best New Dog Food & Treat by APPA at Global Pet Expo, earning 2nd place in the competitive New Product Showcase.

We are honored to be recognized by APPA at Global Pet Expo, and it reinforces our mission to create treats that bring joy to dogs and celebrate the special connection they share with their families.” — Kristi Ross, CEO of Three Dog Brands

KANSAS CITY , MO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Dog Brands , makers of award-winning Three Dog Bakerytreats, is proud to announce that its Cheezie Yips™ crackers were awarded Best New Dog Food & Treat by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL, earning 2nd place in the highly competitive dog food and treat category in the New Product Showcase.Selected from hundreds of products, this recognition highlights Three Dog Brands’ continued leadership in the rapidly growing humanized pet-treats category. As a pioneer in the space, the company continues to deliver innovative, high-quality products that resonate with today’s pet parents.The award-winning Cheezie Yips™ with Cheddar Cheese exemplifies what Three Dog Brands does best—creating delicious, thoughtfully crafted Three Dog Bakerytreats made with real ingredients and baked with love. Designed to meet evolving consumer demand for premium and indulgent pet products, this innovation reflects the brand’s commitment to quality, creativity, and the deep bond between pets and their people.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by APPA at Global Pet Expo, especially within such a competitive field of innovation,” said Kristi Ross, CEO of Three Dog Brands. “Winning in the Dog Food & Treat category reinforces our mission to create treats that bring joy to dogs and celebrate the special connection they share with their families.”Global Pet Expo’s New Product Showcase is one of the industry’s most prestigious platforms, with winners selected by a panel of judges and buyers who evaluate entries based on innovation, marketability, and impact within the pet industry.For more information on Three Dog Bakerytreats by Three Dog Brands, please visit www.threedog.com ###About Three Dog Brands, LLCAt Three Dog Bakeryour mission is to help pet parents unleash their unconditional love for their dog with deliciously irresistible dog treats. Crafted with real ingredients and worthy of the word “treat”, our uniquely “humanized” dog treats are sold nationwide across major retailers.Sniff out our treats at www.threedog.com

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