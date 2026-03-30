From Vision to Impact: Gloria Ai Honored with WWO Global Investment Impact Award During CSW 70

Gloria Ai accepts Global Investment Impact Award and receives the Global Technology Innovation Award on behalf of Xunce Technology. Gloria Ai hosting the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China Gloria Ai and iAsk Media participated in the Harvard College China Forum, leading the hosting and production of the iAsk Leaders program.

A Global Media Visionary Bridging Capital, Innovation, and Purpose in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Global Women Leadership Summit & Impact Awards Ceremony held at the United Nations Headquarters during the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), Gloria Ai—renowned media entrepreneur, investor, and Founder of iAsk Media & Capital—was honored with the Global Investment Impact Award, recognizing her pioneering leadership in advancing purpose-driven capital, innovation, and global dialogue.The award was presented as part of a high-level convening of global leaders across policy, finance, technology, and civil society, focused on accelerating progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Gloria Ai’s recognition underscores the growing importance of aligning capital with social responsibility in an era defined by rapid technological transformation.In addition to her individual honor, Gloria Ai also accepted the Global Technology Innovation Award on behalf of Xunce Technology, where she serves as a global strategic advisor—further reinforcing her role as a key bridge between investment, innovation, and responsible technology development.A Leading Voice in Financial Media and Innovation StorytellingGloria Ai is widely recognized as one of China’s most prominent financial media figures and a defining voice at the intersection of media, capital, and technology. She began her career as a host and commentator at CCTV Finance, where she developed deep insights into global markets, business strategy, and economic trends.Building on this foundation, she founded iAsk Media & Capital, an innovative platform dedicated to telling the stories of entrepreneurship and technological transformation. Under her leadership, iAsk has evolved into a highly successful AI-driven media channel, serving over a thousand leading technology companies by helping them articulate their vision, communicate their innovation, and connect with global audiences.In today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, Gloria Ai’s work highlights a critical truth: innovation alone is not enough—storytelling is essential to unlock capital, build trust, and scale impact. Through iAsk, she has created a powerful platform that amplifies the voices of founders, investors, and thought leaders, shaping how innovation is understood and valued worldwide.Connecting Asia’s Innovation with the WorldBeyond her achievements in media and entrepreneurship, Gloria Ai is a distinguished keynote speaker and forum moderator at major global platforms, including APEC, the Boao Forum for Asia, and the World Economic Forum in Davos. Across these prestigious international stages, she plays a vital role in connecting Asia’s technological innovation with the global ecosystem.Her work enables deeper dialogue between regions, industries, and sectors—bridging cultural and economic divides while amplifying the voice and influence of Asian technology leadership on the world stage. In an era of increasing interdependence, her contributions help foster collaboration, understanding, and shared progress across borders.A Full-Circle Journey: From the United Nations to Global LeadershipGloria Ai’s presence on the United Nations stage represents a powerful full-circle moment. Nearly two decades ago, she began her journey at the UN Headquarters as an intern, contributing to the Department of Public Information and socio-economic affairs. That early experience shaped her global outlook and inspired a long-term vision of connecting communication, capital, and innovation with meaningful impact.She later pursued advanced studies in public policy at Harvard Kennedy School, further strengthening her understanding of governance, economic systems, and global development. Her career has since spanned journalism, entrepreneurship, and investment—culminating in the creation of iAsk Media & Capital as a platform for global influence and innovation storytelling.Redefining Capital in the Age of AIIn her keynote address at the summit, Gloria Ai shared a defining principle that has guided her work: “Capital is not only money—it is access, trust, and direction.”Through her dual role as a storyteller and investor, she has consistently advocated for a new paradigm of capital—one that goes beyond financial returns to generate long-term societal value. She was recognized among China's Top Female Investors, with her success investment cases in leading technology companies, including ByteDance, Horizon Robotics, and Himalaya.At the core of her philosophy lies a fundamental question: Who does innovation serve? Her answer is clear—innovation must serve humanity, not just markets.Championing Women, Innovation, and Financial InclusionGloria Ai’s leadership in advancing women’s empowerment is reflected in both her social impact and advocacy. In recognition of her outstanding contributions to supporting women and children, she was honored with the prestigious National March 8th Red Flag Bearer, one of China’s highest distinctions for women leaders.A central theme of Gloria Ai’s leadership is the advancement of women in innovation and entrepreneurship. During her remarks, she emphasized the urgent need to address structural inequalities in access to capital, networks, and opportunities.Her advocacy aligns closely with the priorities of CSW70, including economic empowerment, inclusive innovation, and equitable participation in the future economy. Through her platforms and global engagements, she continues to elevate women founders, foster cross-border collaboration, and support the next generation of innovators.Technology with Values: AI for GoodAs artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries and societies, Gloria Ai highlighted the importance of grounding technological advancement in human values. She emphasized that while AI accelerates progress, it is ultimately people who must define its purpose and direction.Drawing on the dual meaning of her name—“Ai,” representing both artificial intelligence and love—she shared a powerful vision:“AI accelerates how fast we go, but 'AI' - which means love in Chinese - determines where we go!”This philosophy reflects her commitment to ensuring that technological innovation remains ethical, inclusive, and aligned with the greater good of humanity.A New Generation of Global LeadershipGloria Ai’s recognition at the United Nations reflects the emergence of a new generation of global leaders—interdisciplinary, cross-cultural, and purpose-driven. Her work bridges East and West, media and capital, innovation and responsibility, offering a new model of leadership for a rapidly changing world.Her journey—from a young UN intern to an internationally recognized media entrepreneur and investor—serves as an inspiration to women and changemakers worldwide. It also signals a broader transformation in leadership paradigms, where impact, integrity, and vision are becoming the defining measures of success.

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