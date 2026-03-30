New Song 'My Son' Celebrates the Powerful Bond Between Parents and Sons

My Son song by Keith Washo

Singer-songwriter Keith Washo has released a heartfelt new song titled “My Son,” a moving tribute to the love parents have for their children.

“The goal of this song is simple. Every son deserves to know that someone believes in them, loves them, and they are adored by their dad.” — Keith Washo

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Keith Washo, pianist and co-producer, has released a heartfelt new song titled “My Son,” a moving tribute to the love parents have for their children. The song captures the pride, responsibility, and deep emotional connection that parents experience as they watch their sons grow. “The goal of this song is simple,” Washo says. “Every son deserves to know that someone believes in them, loves them, and they are adored by their dad.”Keith Washo, songwriter, pianist, and producer, launches this new ballad called “My Son” featuring accomplished singer Chelsey Washo sharing lead vocals and owning the harmonies. Music video is now in the works by Emmy award winning videographer, Nick Zelano. Stay tuned for music video this Summer 2026.The song composed by Washo is based on a fathers’ love for his son. The song was recorded in Nashville, TN with highly acclaimed producer Dave Dykstra."My prayer is that this song touches many dads and sons with peace, love and joy.” said Keith Washo In addition to this new "My Son" song, Keith Washo has released numerous song singles including: "Daughter Song", “For You”, ”Heart of Gold”, “I Got You”, "Wholesome", “Christmas Time”, “New Love”, “Love Divine”, “Alive” and “Follow” which features some of the best vocalists and musicians in San Jose, California, Raleigh, NC, Nashville TN, and Halifax, VA regions. Washo comments, while this “Son Song” is about a fathers love for his boy, the other songs are about finding love, loving the right way, faith in life, and a tune to capture the essence of the Christmas season," said Washo. You can listen to the “Som Song” and other love songs previously released and see the music videos here: “My Son”. https://keithwasho.bandcamp.com/track/my-son To support the release, Washo is now working to launch a crowdfunding campaign inviting supporters to become Patron Supporters of Parents & Sons Everywhere. Supporters will be able to receive exclusive rewards. The campaign also aims to promote the song’s message through a music video and digital media outreach. Supporters can join the campaign and download the song at:KeithWasho.com or KeithWasho.BandCamp.comFor media inquiries contact:Keith WashoKeithWasho.com

My Son by Keith Washo

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