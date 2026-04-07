Park Hotel Tokyo Installs 'WITHERS TAIZAN BONSAI', a Recycled Art Piece Redefining the Traditional Bonsai Tree

Recycled Bonsai Art “WITHERS TAIZAN BONSAI” The art-filled space of Park Hotel Tokyo Recycled Bonsai Art installed in the Executive Museum Lounge Embodying the new value of “beauty even in withering.” Bonsai Art artist Shin Suzuki

Experience Wabi Sabi through a sustainable bonsai plant, a recycled art project breathing new life into Japanese art at Park Hotel Tokyo.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Hotel Tokyo (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.; Minato City, Tokyo; President and CEO Noriyoshi Tanaka) has installed "Recycled Bonsai Art" in its Executive Museum Lounge in collaboration with TAIZAN Co., Ltd. (Tokyo). This initiative breathes new life into withered bonsai trees, transforming them into art pieces. Born from the philosophy of passing down the history and spirit of bonsai to the future, these works embody “Wabi-Sabi Luxury”—the beauty found in withered forms. This innovative project elevates sustainable concepts into contemporary art while preserving the heritage and aesthetics of traditional Japanese bonsai.

Recycled Bonsai Art is created by collecting withered bonsai trees from across Japan that would otherwise be discarded. After meticulous cleaning and drying, the trees are reconstructed using unique preservation techniques and reconstructed into new forms. While retaining the natural twists and textures of the trunks shaped over many years, contemporary design elements are incorporated to create a new form of bonsai that remains beautiful even after withered. These pieces require no daily maintenance, such as watering, allowing for long-term appreciation of the natural sculptural beauty that evolves over time.

Bonsai is a traditional culture that Japan proudly shares with the world. However, even these living works eventually wither and quietly complete their life cycle. Rather than letting the care and sentiment passed down through generations fade away, Recycled Bonsai Art connects that legacy to the future in a new form. This project presents a new value—beauty in withering—and serves as a sustainable initiative that inherits cultural inheritance with coexistence with nature. Furthermore, these works are not only exhibited but also available for purchase, as one-of-a-kind art for homes or offices.

Park Hotel Tokyo has long provided a space where the essence of Japanese culture meets the charm of contemporary art, creating a time and space to experience Japanese aesthetics. The recycled Bonsai Art in the Executive Museum Lounge harmonizes with the light from the atrium and the expansive views of Tokyo, enriching the guest experience. Its presence adds depth and resonance to travel moments, offering a unique atmosphere found only here.

Sustainability, contemporary art, and Japanese culture—the exhibition of recycled Bonsai Art strongly embodies the values cherished by Park Hotel Tokyo. The hotel will continue to provide new discoveries and inspiration to all guests through art experiences where tradition and innovation resonate.

Features of the Artwork

• Unique presence embodying beauty even in decay

A refined aesthetic that conveys deep tranquility and elegance, distinct from both fresh flowers and conventional objects.

• Maintenance-free and long-lasting

No watering or daily care is required, maintaining its beauty over long periods indoors.

• Sustainable Initiative

Repurposes bonsai that would otherwise be discarded, elevating the choice of not discarding into artistic expression.

• Inheritance of Japanese Culture

Designed with the intent to carry forward the stories embedded in trunks over many years to future generations.

Exhibition Location

Executive Museum Lounge, Park Hotel Tokyo

Within the atrium overlooking the cityscape, recycled bonsai art stands quietly, adding depth and resonance to moments of travel.

Reference Prices

•Small size (approx. height 15–20 cm): JPY 30,000–60,000

•Medium size (approx. height 20–30 cm): JPY 60,000–200,000

•Large size (approx. height 30–50 cm): JPY 200,000–800,000

•Extra-large size (approx. height 50–80 cm): from JPY 800,000

Works are rotated irregularly.

Artist Profile

Shin Suzuki / Bonsai Artist

Developed a strong interest in nature and plants from an early age, and became fascinated with Japanese Bonsai culture while traveling across 33 countries. After returning to Japan, pursued a unique approach to visual aesthetics and established the recycled bonsai art brand “WITHERS” in 2023. Continues to explore new possibilities of Bonsai by integrating perspectives on nature with design.

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