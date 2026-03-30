Chicago Hotel Collection Names Sophia George Resident DJ at Midnight Noir and Ambassador Gold Coast

Sophia George DJ

Sophia George will headline curated house music events beginning May 2026 at Midnight Noir rooftop and Ambassador Gold Coast.

Nightlife is no longer an add-on — it’s a driver of both revenue and brand identity.” — Brandon Falor, VP of Asset Management, Chicago Hotel Collection.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago Hotel Collection today announced the official launch of its Resident DJ Program, appointing rising house music talent Sophia George as its first resident DJ across its flagship nightlife venues, Midnight Noir and Ambassador Gold Coast.

This initiative marks a major step in the company’s continued evolution into a lifestyle-driven hospitality brand, blending elevated accommodations with curated nightlife, music, and social experiences.

Sophia George, an emerging force in Chicago’s house music scene, will headline a series of curated events beginning May 2026, with scheduled performances spanning both venues and anchoring a consistent weekly nightlife calendar.

Introducing Midnight Noir: Chicago’s Elevated Rooftop Nightlife Experience

Located atop Chicago Hotel Collection’s Magnificent Mile property, Midnight Noir is a 29th-floor rooftop lounge and sky deck delivering panoramic skyline views, immersive lighting, and a fashion-forward nightlife aesthetic.

Designed to merge high-energy house music with upscale ambiance, Midnight Noir features:

• A curated DJ program focused on house, EDM, and open-format sets

• A visually driven environment with runway-inspired digital displays and cinematic lighting

• Indoor lounge and open-air sky deck experiences

• Elevated cocktail programming and VIP table service

With a capacity of approximately 125 guests, Midnight Noir is intentionally positioned as an exclusive, high-impact nightlife venue, targeting both hotel guests and Chicago locals seeking a premium, elevated experience.

A Dual-Venue Residency Across Distinct Experiences

Sophia George’s residency will extend beyond the rooftop to include performances at the Ambassador Gold Coast, one of Chicago’s most historic and iconic hospitality destinations.

At the Ambassador, programming will take on a more refined, lounge-driven energy, leveraging the property’s historic architecture and intimate setting to create a complementary nightlife experience.

Together, the two venues establish a multi-dimensional nightlife platform:

• Midnight Noir → high-energy rooftop experience

• Ambassador Gold Coast → elevated, intimate lounge atmosphere

Building a Signature Nightlife Identity

The Resident DJ Program is designed to create consistency, brand identity, and repeat demand, transforming nightlife from a one-off activation into a core pillar of the guest experience.

“Nightlife is no longer an add-on — it’s a driver of both revenue and brand identity,” said Brandon Falor, VP of Asset Management, Chicago Hotel Collection. “Our goal is to create a reason for guests and locals to return every week. Sophia brings the energy, style, and following to help us build that foundation.”

What to Expect

Sophia George’s residency will include:

• Weekly and bi-weekly headline performances

• Themed nightlife events and seasonal activations

• Influencer-driven launch events and social integrations

• VIP table experiences and ticketed entry events

Event dates, ticket releases, and VIP packages will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Chicago Hotel Collection

Chicago Hotel Collection is an independent portfolio of boutique hotels located throughout downtown Chicago, focused on delivering design-forward accommodations, curated guest benefits, and experience-driven hospitality. Through innovative programming across food & beverage, nightlife, and events, the company continues to redefine the modern hotel experience.

🎧 BIG NEWS FROM CHICAGO HOTEL COLLECTION 🎧

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