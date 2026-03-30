Structured Trades Elevates Industry Presence in Austin, TX with Custom Logo 10x10 Canopy Tents from Splash Tents, Inc.

Structured Trades 10x10 custom canopy tent with logos Austin Printed custom logo 10x10 canopy with flags and table cover by Splashtents.com printed 10x10 canopy tents austin tx

Structured Trades enhances its Austin, TX presence through Splash Tents, Inc., using custom canopy tents for hiring events, outreach, and industry engagement.

At golf tournaments or local hiring events, we aim to showcase our brand with professionalism. Splash Tents helps us do that with durable, high-impact displays that reflect our quality service.” — Spokesperson, Structured Trades

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Structured Trades, a leading workforce partner in the skilled trades sector, continues to strengthen its brand presence at construction and community events across Austin, TX and beyond through a strategic partnership with Splash Tents, Inc. By leveraging vibrant custom logo 10x10 canopy tents , professionally printed table covers, flag banners, and back walls, Structured Trades is showcasing its commitment to excellence while engaging both clients and employees in meaningful ways.Supporting Commercial Contractors with Reliable Workforce SolutionsHeadquartered in Austin, TX, Structured Trades specializes in supporting commercial construction contractors with solutions designed to improve labor profitability, reduce administrative burdens, and build long-term workforce stability. Unlike traditional staffing providers, Structured Trades integrates seamlessly with clients’ operations, acting as a true extension of their teams. This partnership-driven approach ensures that contractors have access to reliable manpower, streamlined administrative support, and a stable, high-performing workforce.Structured Trades has a long-standing commitment to engaging with the construction community. The company actively participates in golf tournaments and networking events hosted by Associated Builders & Contractors and Associated General Contractors of America. These events allow Structured Trades to maintain strong relationships with industry partners, share insights, and reinforce its role as a trusted workforce partner. To elevate their visibility and create a professional, cohesive presence, Structured Trades relies on Splash Tents, Inc. for custom logo 10x10 canopy tents, table covers, flag banners, and back wall displays. For more info. please visit their website at: https://structured-trades.com/ “Professionalism and brand presence are essential in our industry,” said a spokesperson for Structured Trades. “Whether we’re at a golf tournament with industry leaders or hosting a local hiring initiative, we want to represent our brand in a way that reflects the quality of service we provide. Splash Tents has been instrumental in helping us achieve that with durable, high-impact displays.”Engaging the Workforce and Community Through Local EventsStructured Trades also takes an active role in community engagement. The company regularly participates in cook-offs, local festivals, and community events to connect with field employees, potential recruits, and local partners. Using vibrant custom logo 10x10 canopy tents from Splash Tents, Inc., Structured Trades ensures that every interaction is visually engaging and professional. These events are critical for building a reliable workforce, strengthening client relationships, and giving back to the communities that support the construction industry.“Our custom tents and displays are more than just marketing tools—they’re a reflection of our commitment to our clients, employees, and community,” the spokesperson added. “By combining our workforce expertise with a strong, consistent visual presence, we’re able to create meaningful connections wherever we go.”A Trusted Partner for Professional Event DisplaysSplash Tents, Inc. specializes in creating custom outdoor displays tailored to the specific needs of businesses like Structured Trades. Their products include high-quality, professionally printed custom logo 10x10 canopy tents , table covers, flag banners, and back walls that are durable, visually impactful, and designed for repeated use at multiple events. For Structured Trades, these displays provide both functional and branding benefits, making them an indispensable part of their event strategy.Having worked with Splash Tents, Inc. for years and consistently returning for new projects speaks volumes about the strength of their partnership. Structured Trades’ ongoing trust in Splash Tents highlights the reliability, durability, and professional quality that the company brings to every event. “We are incredibly grateful to Structured Trades for continually trusting us with their custom event displays,” said a spokesperson from Splash Tents, Inc. “Their commitment to professionalism and consistency makes them a standout presence at every event they attend, and we are proud to support their growth and visibility across the construction industry.” To learn more about what Splash Tents, Inc. has to offer for your outdoor event exhibits and branded tradeshow displays, please visit www.splashtents.com Recruiting Top Talent with a Professional PresenceStructured Trades’ event strategy is also closely tied to its workforce initiatives. The company hosts hiring events to connect with skilled trades professionals, ensuring that their clients have access to top-tier talent. Using professional displays and branded event tents helps Structured Trades create a welcoming and organized environment, which strengthens candidate engagement and reinforces the company’s reputation as a stable, professional workforce partner.“Our workforce initiatives are essential to our mission,” the spokesperson noted. “We’re not just filling positions—we’re building long-term relationships with skilled trades professionals who will help our clients succeed. The professional presence we create at these events, supported by Splash Tents’ products, allows us to engage candidates more effectively and leave a lasting impression.”Continuing Growth and Nationwide Event ParticipationThe collaboration with Splash Tents, Inc. extends beyond recruitment and industry networking. By maintaining a consistent brand presence across cook-offs, community festivals, golf tournaments, and other events, Structured Trades demonstrates its commitment to professionalism and community involvement. The combination of high-quality event displays and a hands-on approach to workforce development ensures that Structured Trades continues to stand out in a competitive industry.Looking ahead, Structured Trades plans to expand its participation in Austin, TX and nationwide events, continue building a stable workforce for commercial contractors, and strengthen relationships with industry associations. Their long-term partnership with Splash Tents, Inc. will remain a key component of their strategy, enabling them to deliver a visually compelling, professional presence that aligns with their mission and values.About Splash Tents, Inc.Splash Tents, Inc. is a leading provider of custom logo 10x10 canopy tents, branded event displays in Austin , tradeshow pop up displays, and promotional products. The company helps businesses elevate their presence at outdoor events through durable, visually impactful products, including tents, table covers, flag banners, and back walls. Splash Tents serves a wide range of industries, from construction and education to healthcare and event marketing, helping clients create professional and memorable event experiences.Director of Sales | Splash Tents, Inc.sales@splashtents.com@splashtents

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