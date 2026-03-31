NAPAC USA joins others for Congressional Briefing on Why Nigeria Matters, held at Capitol Hill, Washington DC.

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NAPAC joins a bipartisan Capitol Hill briefing advancing U.S.–Nigeria ties, diaspora advocacy, and policy priorities on security, trade, and immigration.

We hold seats in American boardrooms and legislative chambers, we also maintain deep and personal ties to families, friends and communities across Nigeria. We are the bridge.” — Prince Maduka Nkuku, NAPAC USA President

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Congressional Briefing – Why Nigeria Matters, held at Capitol Hill, Washington DC.On the 26th of March 2026, the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee ( NAPAC ), participated in a Congressional Briefing focused on U.S.-Nigeria Relations. The event which was organized by the Nigerian Center (an independent NGO status entity) in partnership with NAPAC and coalition of other Nigerian American organizations like ANPA was a huge success.The focal topic of the briefing was "Why Nigeria Matters: Security, Economy & Diaspora Priorities for U.S Policy." The event was organized to spotlight Nigeria's importance to the United States. The briefing emphasized the need for the Nigerian American community at large to support and amplify the coalition’s efforts aimed at revitalizing the Congressional Nigerian Caucus and the Nigerian American community to engage their elected congressional representatives on pressing concerns. This bipartisan platform is essential for advocating the interests of the community while enhancing U.S.-Nigerian relations across different sectors.During the briefing, the President of NAPAC, Prince Maduka Nkuku , stated, "We hold seats in American boardrooms and legislative chambers, we also maintain deep and personal ties to families, friends and communities across Nigeria. We are the bridge."His remarks underscored the critical role the Nigerian diaspora plays in fostering and sustaining connections between the U.S. and Nigeria, highlighting the urgency of proactive engagement in policy discussions and accountability of elected officials.NAPAC encourages members of the Nigerian American community, friends of Nigeria and Africa to unite in support of the Congressional Caucus. Reinforcing our shared commitment to advocacy, delivering on mandates of the community and collaborations with relevant stakeholders. Together, we can strengthen mutually beneficial friendship, cooperation, socio-economic impact and diverse sectorial opportunities between our two nations.Key highlights of discussions from the meeting range:● Revised and improved immigrant policy.○ With reference to the undergrad and graduate student community, professional workforce applicants and social workers. A workforce development commitment.○ Community engagement by elected officials and their constituents at state and regional levels.○ Engagement of Diaspora Leaders on critical matters leading to policies that concern our nations.● Exploration of new economic opportunities in Trade and Investments that balances out an increased purchasing power that is almost equilibrium to each nation.● Support our push for Diaspora Voting.The event brought together individuals, social group representatives and leaders, looking to explore more with our community. It also created more awareness, mobilized support, gathered community input and served as a benchmark to hold officials more accountable.At NAPAC, we are committed to advocating for our community, align community interest with relevant policies and ensure no one is left behind. We encourage you all to follow our social handles for information, send us emails, attend our events and spread the word to fellow Nigerians and friends of our community. Especially here in the United States.Together, we continue to strengthen the bonds between Nigeria, the United States and the diaspora. Ensuring that the dignity and well-being of all remains our top priority

Congressional Briefing on Nigeria - Why Nigeria Matters to the United States

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