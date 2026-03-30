Litix Legal Launches Flat-Fee General Counsel Services Starting at $1,000/Month for Arizona Businesses

Litix Legal Ryan Hurley, Co-Founder and CEO

Litix gives companies consistent access to an attorney who understands their business, while eliminating the unpredictability of traditional legal billing.

Businesses shouldn’t have to wait for a legal issue to become urgent before calling an attorney.” — Ryan Hurley, Founder and CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litix Legal has launched its new General Counsel Services , providing Arizona small and mid-sized businesses with ongoing legal support starting at just $1,000 per month. The service is designed to give companies consistent access to an attorney who understands their business, while eliminating the unpredictability of traditional legal billing.Unlike conventional legal models that rely on hourly rates and large upfront retainers, Litix Legal offers a flat-fee structure with no surprise invoices, allowing business owners to budget confidently and seek legal guidance without hesitation.The service emphasizes a proactive approach, helping companies identify and address legal risks before they become costly problems. Clients benefit from ongoing support across key areas such as contracts, hiring, compliance, and day-to-day business decisions. Finally, clients can see that having an attorney that knows their business and is available for their questions is financially possible.“Businesses shouldn’t have to wait for a legal issue to become urgent before calling an attorney,” said Ryan Hurley , Founder of Litix Legal. “Our General Counsel Services are built to provide consistent, strategic guidance so our clients can operate and grow with confidence.”Designed specifically for growing Arizona businesses, the offering provides a scalable alternative to hiring a full-time, in-house attorney while delivering the benefits of a dedicated legal partner.For more information, visit:

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