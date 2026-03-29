Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,297 in the last 365 days.

Near head-on crash on I-70, twenty miles from Colorado

On Sunday, March 29, 2026 at approximately 2:50 PM a GMC SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile 210, about 20 miles from the Colorado border. The SUV struck the second set of wheels of a Freightliner semi-trailer truck. The driver of SUV, the only occupant was transported to an area hospital by helicopter in serious condition. The driver of the semi received non-life treating injuries. The 59-year-old male driver of the SUV is expected of driving imparted. The driver of the SUV is a resident of Arizona. Eastbound I-70 was closed for two plus hours.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Near head-on crash on I-70, twenty miles from Colorado

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.