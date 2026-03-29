Near head-on crash on I-70, twenty miles from Colorado

On Sunday, March 29, 2026 at approximately 2:50 PM a GMC SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile 210, about 20 miles from the Colorado border. The SUV struck the second set of wheels of a Freightliner semi-trailer truck. The driver of SUV, the only occupant was transported to an area hospital by helicopter in serious condition. The driver of the semi received non-life treating injuries. The 59-year-old male driver of the SUV is expected of driving imparted. The driver of the SUV is a resident of Arizona. Eastbound I-70 was closed for two plus hours.

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